Bitcoin Price Update: BTC/USD to retest the area below $9,000 before another growth attempt

- BTC/USD stays under pressure after a move below $9,300.
- The recovery above $9,500 will improve the technical picture.
Bitcoin (BTC) has retreated below $9,300 after several unsuccesseful attempts to engineer a bullish breakthrough above the upper boundary of the triangel pattern. The first digital coin lost over 1% of its value on a day-to-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Friday. Currently, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,297, amid low short-term volatility.
BTC/USD: technical picture
Bitcoin moved below daily SMA50 at $9,380 and extended the decline to the intraday low of $9,230. Despite the recovery, the market is dominated by short-term earish sentiments, while the coin struggles to regain the grownd above the said technical barrier. The next support is created by psychological $9,000. It is reinforced by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band (BB) and the lowest level of the previous week. Once it is broken, the sell-off will quickly gather pace and take the price towards daily SMA200 at $8,250 and $8,000.
On the upside, a strong move above the channel resistance at $9,500 will improve the technical picture and open up the way topsychological $10,000. However, This barrier may be a hard nut to crack as it is reinforced by a cluster of string technical levels inclunding 1-hour SMA200, 4-hour SMA50 and the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
