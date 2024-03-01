- Bitcoin price rallied by more than 6% over the weekend to hit a 21-month high, breaching the crucial resistance of $45,000.
- Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart states that the January 9-10 approval window remains intact.
- Most of the applicants have yet to name their Authorized Participant, including Grayscale, which did not name anyone in its recent amendment.
Bitcoin price made headlines over the past weekend for reclaiming a crucial resistance as support after nearly two years. The bullishness ahead of the anticipated spot BTC ETF approval is showing its effect on the cryptocurrency even as top applicants, including the likes of Grayscale, leave their applications partially incomplete.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin spot ETF race sees missing jockeys
Bitcoin spot ETF filings have three important aspects that need to be addressed by an applicant before they can launch their investment products. These are Authorized Pariticpant (AP), fees and seed capital. While these factors are irrelevant to an average investor, being part of the process, they must be addressed soon.
As of this moment, about half of the applicants are yet to submit most of these details, which include names like Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, and Hashdex. Some of these have even launched their marketing campaign before the aforementioned factors are addressed.
According to Bloomberg ETF analysts, most of the spaces (N/As) in the table below are expected to be filled by next week, which is the deadline for approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The window for the green light from the regulatory authority is January 8 - 10, and the applicants must have the nitty-gritty of the filing down.
Bitcoin ETF filing updates
The reiteration is due to the recent filing from Grayscale, which amended its application, mentioning clear cash-only creation/redemption but has yet to name an AP. Furthermore, no details regarding the fees have been provided by the asset manager either on its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to spot BTC ETF conversion filing.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price is still treading upward, regardless
Bitcoin price has seen an increase of more than 6% over the New Year weekend as Bitcoin hit $45,000 entering 2024. This is a crucial milestone for the altcoin since it is the highest the cryptocurrency has traded at in the past 21 months. The last time BTC was at this level was back in April 2022 post, when the bear market peaked and came to a halt after bringing the digital asset to $18,200.
However, despite the rally, Bitcoin price is yet to breach the resistance of $45,259. This line has acted as a crucial support and resistance level throughout February, March and April 2022 and is acting as a barrier at the moment as well. BTC did cross it during the intra-day trading hours but fell back down to close below it.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is well above the neutral line in the bullish zone, which is an indicator that there is still enough steam in the cryptocurrency to continue its rise. This falls in line with the expected approval of the spot BTC ETFs over the next week, which would act as a catalyst anyway.
BTC/USD 1- day chart
A flip of $45,259 into support would definitely act as the first step in the direction of reclaiming $50,000 for Bitcoin.
However, a failed breach might see the Bitcoin price struggle a bit before reaching the intended target. A retest of the $44,000 point cannot be ruled out either, but a fall through it would invalidate the bullish thesis and delay the recovery rally.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price trades above $45,000 even as spot BTC ETF applicants cut it close with the SEC
Bitcoin price made headlines over the past few days for reclaiming a crucial resistance as support after nearly two years. The bullishness ahead of the anticipated spot BTC ETF approval is showing its effect on the cryptocurrency.
Cardano price sets up buying opportunity for ADA to rally 35%
Cardano price slipped into consolidation after setting up a local top at $0.647. Since then, ADA has attempted to continue the ascent by setting up a higher high at $0.680, but the bullish momentum failed to support this move. As a result, ADA has produced a sideways movement that currently trades at $0.608.
BNB price could rally 30% with a bullish technical formation in play as Binance hints at a possible breakout
Binance Coin (BNB) price appears poised for a strong move as the broader market prepares for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve some, if not all the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filings.
Spot Bitcoin ETF update: The politics behind approvals according to investment bank TD Cowen
Spot Bitcoin ETFs approvals remain the main theme in the cryptocurrency market as new year trading catches steam. With most cryptos flashing green on the daily and weekly timeframes, the show of optimism comes as the window for approval opens.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.