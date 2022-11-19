- Bitcoin price tries to squeeze out minor gains after the knock-out drop from last week.
- BTC price sees bulls unable to bank on the weaker US dollar effect.
- Expect an undecided close on Sunday, as traders need more time to grasp what happened with the FTX implosion.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is set to close the week with a small gain as bulls try to defend the low for 2022 after several bearish forces were back to scatter any hopes for a rally in November. As if the FTX massacre was not enough last week, the missile accident in Poland reminded traders that risk is still lingering and could flare up any moment. With these developments, the tailwind that comes from the weaker US dollar gets fully cancelled by a lack of interest and trust from traders in cryptocurrencies.
BTC needs to brush up its image fast
Bitcoin price was on the cusp of trying to reclaim a large part of its incurred losses from last week when FTX fell out of the closet. Unfortunately, bulls could not hold the ground above the red descending trend line after a missile accident happened on Polish soil. This triggered a small fade that put BTC back between $17,000 on the top side and $16,000 on the low side.
BTC needs more elements to work in favour of the bulls if it ever wants to break out of the chains from the red descending trend line again. Next, the lack of interest is normal, as the risk of making a new low for 2022 is simply too close. Expect an undecided close by Sunday evening, with traders puzzled about what to do next as the number of tail risks is still too great for them to bring out the big guns and start trading big volumes in preparation for a bull run.
BTC/USD weekly chart
Only a major headline now could still save the image of cryptocurrencies or at least pump up morale in the battered asset class. For example, a sudden breakthrough and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, or a very large selloff in the US dollar that triggers more weakness in the Greenback that would take out a bearish element. Maybe then, BTC would be seen trading back near $19,000 and get rid of that red descending trend line again.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
Bitcoin price has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust in the last year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Ethereum price: Why ETH traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
Lido DAO price has dangerous exit-liquidity levels near $1.60
Lido DAO price appears to be moving north while the rest of the market succumbs to Bitcoin’s lacklustre recovery. As the market may be setting up for another downswing, a risky countertrend opportunity is displayed within the LDO technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.