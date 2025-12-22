TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE extends losses as whale selling intensifies

  • Aave continues to slide on Monday after shedding more than 12% over the previous week.
  • Lookonchain data show that whale wallets are offloading AAVE tokens, adding to selling pressure.
  • The technical outlook suggests growing bearish momentum, near-term correction could deepen.
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE extends losses as whale selling intensifies
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Aave (AAVE) price continues to trade in the red below $162 on Monday after correcting by more than 12% in the last week. On-chain data indicate that whale wallets are increasing token sales, while AAVE’s momentum indicators are turning increasingly negative, suggesting further correction in the coming days.

Whale wallets and holders dump AAVE, selling pressure accelerates

Lookonchain data on Monday shows that a whale wallet sold 230,350 AAVE worth $37.8 million, which increased the selling pressure in the AAVE token. 

https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/2002910202673365049

In addition, Santiment's Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) metric indicates that Aave's profit-taking activity reached the highest level since the end of November.

As shown in the chart below, the metric spiked on Monday, indicating that holders are, on average, selling their bags at significant profits, thereby further increasing selling pressure.

Aave NPL chart. Source: Santiment

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE bears are in control of the momentum

Aave price was rejected from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $193.61 on December 10 and declined by over 18% by Sunday. As of Monday, AAVE continues to slide, trading below $161.

If AAVE continues its downtrend and closes below the weekly support at $160.51 on a daily basis,  it could extend the decline toward the November 21 low of $147.13.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36, below the neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bearish crossover last week, which remains intact, further supporting the negative outlook.

AAVE/USDT daily chart

However, if Aave recovers, it could extend the advance toward the daily resistance at $179.27.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid price forecast: Bullish interest builds amid user recovery

Hyperliquid price forecast: Bullish interest builds amid user recovery

Hyperliquid (HYPE) trades at $25 at press time on Monday, holding the 3% gains from the previous day. The perpetual exchange sees a recovery in active users, while weekly fees collected decline to the lowest level so far this month.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple eye breakout for fresh recovery

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple eye breakout for fresh recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are approaching key technical levels on Monday as the broader crypto market stabilizes. Market participants are closely watching whether BTC, ETH, and XRP can sustain breakouts and achieve decisive daily closes above nearby resistance levels.

Top Crypto Gainers: Audiera, Midnight, MemeCore sustain weekend gains

Top Crypto Gainers: Audiera, Midnight, MemeCore sustain weekend gains

Audiera (BEAT), Midnight (NIGHT), and MemeCore (M) recorded double-digit gains on Sunday and remain top performers over the last 24 hours. Audiera extends the rally while Midnight takes a breather, and MemeCore struggles at a crucial moving average. 

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA suffers from $900 million loss realization as prices bounce near $0.34

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA suffers from $900 million loss realization as prices bounce near $0.34

Loss realization among Cardano (ADA) holders increased sharply in December, marking one of its heaviest capitulation months since 2023. Since the beginning of the month, investors have realized over $900 million in losses as of Friday.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.