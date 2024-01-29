- Bitcoin ETF race continues as Bloomberg ETF analyst speculates Charles Schwab’s entry.
- Bitcoin exchange balances have nosedived by over one million BTC since 2020.
- BTC price sustained above the $42,000 level as Bitcoin eyes a recovery.
Bitcoin ETF race likely to intensify as Bloomberg ETF specialist Eric Balchunas speculates $8.5 trillion asset manager Charles Schwab’s entry into the race. BTC exchange balances are on a decline and a recovery in Bitcoin price is likely in the short term.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin balance on exchanges in a downtrend
- Bloomberg ETF specialist Eric Balchunas has predicted multi-trillion dollar asset manager, Charles Schwab’s entry in the Bitcoin ETF race with a competitively priced product.
- Balchunas believes that the investment giant’s entry could intensify the ETF race. According to sources, the giant is yet to develop its spot Bitcoin ETF.
- Crypto analyst Joe Burnett reports that Bitcoin exchange balances have declined by over a million since 2020. This is a significant on-chain development since BTC has a limited supply of 21 million. One million BTC leaving exchange wallets adds to the bullish thesis for the asset.
- The Bitcoin halving event where the reward for mining a BTC block will be slashed in half, from 6.25 to 3.125 is nearly 80 days away.
- The BTC halving is considered a catalyst for the asset, as Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high post halving in previous instances.
- Another key on-chain metric that supports the bullish thesis for BTC is addresses with less than 1 BTC.
- According to Glassnode data, wallet addresses with less than 1 BTC have been in a downward trend since the asset hit its $49,000 local top. This seems to have bottomed out with more signs of consolidation around the $40,000 level.
Bitcoin wallet addresses with less than 1 BTC. Source: Glassnode
- Bitcoin’s ongoing bull run is likely sustainable as Glassnode data reveals that Bitcoin’s short-term holder realized price continues to climb. This indicates BTC is getting acquired at a higher price, supporting Bitcoin’s uptrend and the thesis for BTC recovery.
Bitcoin: Long/Short-term on-chain cost basis. Source: Glassnode
- Bitcoin’s Spot ETF product is gaining popularity among traders. On January 26, Harvest Hong Kong, one of China’s largest fund companies, filed an application for a BTC Spot ETF, the first application of its kind, submitted to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price likely to recover from slump
Bitcoin price sustained above the $42,000 level on Monday, recovering from its weekend slump. BTC price climbed above the $40,000 psychological level. BTC price is likely to face resistance at $43,600 and $45,589, two key levels in its uptrend.
Bitcoin price recovery to the $45,000 level becomes increasingly likely as the asset breaks out of its slump and rebounds from the psychologically important level of $40,000.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below $40,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis and BTC price could decline to support zone between $38,155 and $38,555.
