Bitcoin Price Prediction: The range is too tight, Bitcoin gets ready for a breakthrough - Bitcoin confluence

- BTC/USD paralyzed in a tight range as the market remains directionless.
- An important support is created by $9,300. the first resistance is at $9,500.
Bitcoin (BTC) has barely moved since the start of the day. Moreover, the first digital asset has been locked in a tight range since May 15 as the cryptocurrency market strugglse to find the direcion amid rising global uncertainty. The downside movements are limited by the daily SMA50 and 1-hour SMA200 located under $9,400, while the upside is capped by $9,550.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,430, while the RSI on a daily chart implies that the range-bound trading may stay in place during the nearest seccions. The intraday charts support the consolidation with a mild bullish bias. However, the consolidation period often ends in violent market movements
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, which means, Bitcoin bulls might have a hard time building a recovery momentum. Meanwhile, bears will also face several tough barriers on their way down. Let's have a closer look at the support and resistance levels.
Resistance levels
$9,500 - 4-hour SMA200 and SMA50, 1-hour SMA200, upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band and 61.8% Fibo retracement daily
$9,600 - SMA100 (4-hour), the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band, 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly
$10,000 - the highest level of the previous week
Support levels
$9,300 - 23.6% Fibo retracement daily and weekly, 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly
$9,000 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 2, the lowest level of the previous week
$8.850 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly.
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations. When we get down to the structural scale of the market, it looks somewhat less reassuring.
XRP/USD facing another drab session as consolidation prevails
Ripple price is directionless once again after failing to sustain gains above $0.1950 on Wednesday. The hope for recovery back to levels above $0.20 is currently a pipe dream.
IOT/USD fails to pass $0.2300 amid range-bound trading
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $13 million. The coin has gained 2.3% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the start of Thursday, moving in sync with the market.
LTC/USD to regain upside momentum once above daily SMA50
Litecpon (LTC) is oscillation in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.60, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis with the short-term bearish bias.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.