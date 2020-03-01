Bitcoin Price Prediction: Downside is the path of least resistance for BTC/USD - Bitcoin confluence

- BTC/USD bulls struggle at the current resistance zone.
- Important support is created by the recent low on approach to $8,400 handle.
Bitcoin (BTC) is sitting in a tight range after a volatile week. The downside movements are limited by $8,500 so far, while the upside is capped by $8,800. The short-term trend remains bearish.
Bitcoin confluence levels
From the technical point of view, the way to the North looks more crowded with strong barriers, which means Bitcoin bulls may have a hard time engineering a recovery momentum. On the other hand, there is a strong support area around the recent low, which is likely to slow down the sell-off. There are hardly any significant support levels below.
Resistance levels
$8,700 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, SMA50 1-hour, SMA10 4-hour SMA200 15-min, the highest level of the previous 4-hour interval
$8,800 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, DMA5, the highest level of the previous day
$9,000-$9,100 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly
Support levels
$8,430 - the lowest level of the previous week and month, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1
$8,100 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 1
$7,800 - Pivot Point 1-month Support 1.
BTC/USD 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
