BTC/USD stays dangerously close to a critical support level.

The critical resistance is seen on approach to $10,200.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been hovering around $10,000 handle on Wednesday. Several attempts to take the price lower failed as buyers popped in each time the price touched the area below the critical support. BT/USD stays unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are quite a number of technical levels above the current price, which means that Bitcoin is vulnerable to new losses. The downside looks like a path of least resistance at this stage; however, lack of follow-through on the way down may discourage bears.

Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.

Resistance levels

$10,200 - SMA10 (Simple Moving Average) four-hour, SMA100 four-hour, the middle line of daily Bollinger Band.

$10,500 - SMA50 daily, SMA200 four-hour, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly;

$10,600 - 161.8% Fibo projection, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly.

Support levels

$10,000 -23.6% Fibo retracement daily and monthly, a host of short-term SMA levels;

$9,500 - Pivot Point one-week Support 1;

$9,300 - the lowest level of the previous month.

