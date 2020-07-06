- BTC/USD bulls struggle at the resistance zone.
- An important support level is created by $9,150 handle.
Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the recovery as the bears failed to push the price below $9,000. However, the coin hit the area marginally above $9,200 and retreated to $9,190 by press time. Obviously, the upside momentum is not strong enough to take the first digital asset out of the range.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
BTC/USD has gained 1.23% since the start of the day and for a short-period of time moved outside the Bollinger Band (BB) on 1-hour chart. Now the the upper line of this BB at $9,215 serves as an initial resistance that needs to be taken out before the recovery gains traction. The next resistance is created by the highest level of the previous week at $9,288.
Bitcoin confluence levels
BTC/USD has been oscillating in a tight range since the beginning of the previous week Many experts wait for sharp movements once the price breaks free from the channel; however, the short-term technical picture is uncertain at this stage as there are quite a few barriers both above and below the current price.
Resistance levels
$9,250 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly the upper line of the 4-hour and 1-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1
$9,400 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly, daily SMA50
$9,800 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly
Support levels
$9,150 - 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, 1-hour SMA100
$8,950 - Povot POint 1-week Support 1, the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band, the lowest level of the previous day
$8,500 - Pivot Point 1-month Support 1, Pivot Point 1-week Support 2.
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin starts the week on a bullish note, gains ground above $9,200
BTC/USD jumped above $9,200 during early Asian hours on Monday. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $9,200, having gained 1.00% on a day-to-day basis and 1.36% since the start of the day.
BCH/USD bounces off 10-day SMA to regain 223.00
BCH/USD refrains from extending Sunday’s losses below 220.00. MACD, RSI suggest gradual recoveries toward the monthly resistance line. Seller will attack Friday’s low during fresh downside ahead of aiming June month’s bottom.
ADA/USD beats the market with 2.3% gains
Cardano (ADA) is the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.57 billion and an average daily trading volume of $256 million. The coin has gained over 2.3% in the recent 24 hours, which is the best result out of top-10 coins.
ETH bulls get ready for a breakthrough
Ethereum (ETH) is gaining ground both against USD and BTC. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.7 billion is changing hands above $230.00 after a short-lived attempt to break above $234.00 during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.