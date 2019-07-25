Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD recovery stalled above critical $10,000 - Bitcoin confluence

- BTC/USD consolidates gains marginally above critical $10,000.
- The strong resistance awaits BTC bulls on approach to $10,200.
Bitcoin (BTС) has recovered from the recent low of $9,573 to trade at $10,1300 at the time of writing. The first digital coin has gained over 4% since this time on Wednesday, though it is still under pressure as the upside momentum fails to gain traction.
Bitcoin confluence levels
The Bitcoin (BTC) is sandwiched between firm support and resistance levels located both above and below the current price. While it may signal that we are in for an extended consolidation period, a decisive breakthrough in either direction will create a strong momentum.
Let's have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin's movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$10,200 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart, SMA100 and SMA200 on 1-hour chart, SMA50 4-hour chart;
$10,350 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3;
$10,700 - the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band;
Support levels
$10,000 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1;
$9,900 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band;
$9,100 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins do their best and show bullish potential
Today's move has stopped at the level of the EMA50 while technical indicators continue to point downwards, so the chances of moving up the exponential average are low.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD recovery stalled above critical $10,000 - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) has recovered from the recent low of $9,573 to trade at $10,1300 at the time of writing. The first digital coin has gained over 4% since this time on Wednesday.
Libra project is a lonely place so far - Visa CEO
According to the chairman and CEO of Visa Alfred F. Kelly, no companies have officially joined Libra project. He explained that the relationship between Visa and Libra was still at the initial stage as the company was accessing the project and its ability to deliver on its promises.
Tron founder Justin Sun’s heartfelt apology for over-hyping Buffet’s lunch date
The founder of Tron (TRX), Justin Sun has sent out an apology message for his actions following the lunch date he secured with Warren Buffet. His apology comes after the much-hyped lunch was postponed to a later unconfirmed date.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.