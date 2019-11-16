Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD locked in a tight range after a strong sell-off on Friday – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD has recovered from the intraday low, still under pressure.
- Bears may have an upper hand in the short-run.
BTC/USD is moving within a tight intraday range limited bu $8,500 on the upside and $8,427 on the downside. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $8,465. Bitcoin recovered from Friday's low of $8,369; however, thee upside momentum failed to gain traction.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Looking technically, BTC/USD is vulnerable to further losses as the way to the North is packed with strong technical levels. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Resistance levels
$8,560-$8,600 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily and hourly, 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly
$8,700 - the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, 23.6% Fibo retracement daily
$9,000 - psychological level, SMA100 daily, the middle of the daily Bollinger Band
Support levels
$8,370 - the lowest level of the previous day, the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band
$8,150 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 1
$7,900 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
