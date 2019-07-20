Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD faces two healthy resistance levels on path back to $11,000

BTC/USD is currently trading around $10,545.

The two resistance levels are at $10,575 and $10,700.

BTC/USD had a bearish Friday where the price fell from $10,660 to $10,540. Bitcoin managed to have a bullish start to this Saturday and is currently trading for $10,545. The daily confluence detector shows two moderate-strong resistance levels at $10,575 and $10,700. On the downside, there are two support levels of note at $10,500 and $10,375.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The $10,575 resistance level has the 1-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, while the $10,700 has the most substantial resistance level but no confluences has been detected. On the downside, the $10,500 support level has the 100-day simple moving average (SMA 100) and the 1-hour previous low. The $10,375 level possesses the 1-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

