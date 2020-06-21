Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD drifts to the lower boundary of the range - Bitcoin confluence

- BTC/USD remains directionless, oscillates in a tight range
- An important resistanceis created by $9,500, the support comes at $9,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered above $9,300; however the pric is still locked inside the range a tight range on Sunday. The first digital asset touched the intraday high of $9,418 during early Asian hours, but retreated to $9,370 by press time. While the uspide momentum has resumed, BTC/USD is still capped bu a strong resistance created by upper boundary of the recent consoludation channel at $9,550. A sustainable move above this barrier is needed for the recovery to gain traction.
The daily RSI remails flat and stays on the neutral territory. It means that the coin may be sidelined in a range during the nearest trading sessions. The intraday charts support the sideway trading with bearis bias.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are a some strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price. However, the downside now looks like a path of least resistance. Let's have a closer look at the support and resistance levels.
Resistance levels
$9,500 - 1-hour SMA200, 4-hour nd daily SMA50, the highest level of the previous day, the upper bounddary of the 1-hour Bollinger Band.
$9,100 - Pivot Poitn 1-week Resistance 1
$10,000 -161.8% Fibo Projections weekly, the upper boundary of the daily Bollinger Band
Support levels
$9,300 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily and monthly, short-term SMAs
$9,000 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 3, Pivot Poitn 1-week Support 1
$8,850 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly.
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The virus is spreading
The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole. Only when critical levels show their reliability, we will have some more visibility in the short and medium term.
LTC/USD lethargic in a range, Litecoin releases an update
Litecpon (LTC) is moving inside in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.47, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, while the short-term sentiments are bearish.
ETC/USD gets ready for a jump to $7.00
Ethereum Classic, the 21st largest digital asset with the current market value of $727 million, has barely changed in recent 24 hours and gained ove 1% since the beginning of Friday to trade at $6.25 at the time of writing.
ETH 2.0 launch will be a pivotal moment for Ethereum
The cryptocurrency landscape is not in the best shape on Friday. Both the Asian sessions and the European sessions have been characterized by increased selling activities, especially for the major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.