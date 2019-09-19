Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels

BTC/USD has dipped below the $10,000 and is currently priced at $9,882.

There is one healthy resistance level on the upside at $10,085.

Bitcoin had a heavily bearish start to the day as it dropped below $10,000 and is currently priced at $9,880. BTC/USD has fallen from $10,165 to $9,880 so far. Worryingly, the daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels, so further fall is expected. On the upside, the strongest resistance level lies at $10,085.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The $10,085 resistance level has the 1-day pivot point support 1, 1-day previous low and 1-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.