Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces strong resistance upfront – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD bulls started the day strong and aim for the $11,000-level.
- There are two strong resistance levels at $11,085 and $11,700.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD bulls took control in the early hours of Wednesday and took the price up from $10,936 to $10,966. The buyers are currently aiming for the $11,000 psychological level. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support on the downside.
On the upside, we have two strong resistance levels at $11,085 and $11,700. $11,085 has a dense confluence, which is highlighted by the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two. The $11,700-level has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-month Pivot Point resistance-three.
