Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC struggles below $90,000 amid easing risk appetite, increasing bearish pressure

Bitcoin (BTC) struggles below $90,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after falling more than 8% over the past 6 days. The bearish price action in the Crypto King was fueled by rising geopolitical tensions and turmoil in Japan’s bond market. However, investors are awaiting US President Donald Trump’s address at Davos on Wednesday for cues on evolving macro risks.

Bitcoin behaves like a high-beta risk asset

Bitcoin price started the week on a negative note, following weekend news that US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on eight European nations that opposed his plan to take Greenland.

The bearish price action further strengthened on Tuesday, with BTC reaching a low of $87,895 as geopolitical uncertainty intensified after Trump posted on his Truth Social account that he had spoken with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), regarding Greenland. Trump explained in his post that Greenland is “imperative for national and world security” and confirmed plans for discussions involving multiple parties at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In addition, Japanese bond market news further escalated risk-off sentiment, as 10-year Japanese bond yields rose to around 2.29%, levels not seen since 1999. Rising bond yields triggered a risk-off move, pressuring Bitcoin as investors unwind leverage and retreat from risk assets, while prompting a move toward safe-haven assets such as Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG), whose prices hit fresh all-time highs while Bitcoin and Stocks pull back sharply.

QCP’s Capital report on Wednesday states that BTC is trading like a high-beta risk asset rather than behaving as a hedge, and is highly sensitive to rates, geopolitics, and cross-market volatility.

The analyst explained that risk appetite has faded amid the shock from Japan and renewed geopolitical tensions, pushing markets into defensive mode. US equities fell over 2% at the lows, while global debt markets sold off.

Fading institutional demand

Institutional demand shows early signs of weakness. SoSoValue data shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an outflow of $483.38 million on Tuesday, after an outflow of $394.68 million on Friday. Tuesday’s withdrawals were the highest negative flow since January 7, indicating falling demand. If these outflows continue and intensify, BTC could see further correction.

Total Bitcoin spot ETF netflow daily chart. Source: SoSoValue

Some signs to watch

Traders should be cautious as they closely watch US President Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday.

“Trump’s speech will be closely watched by financial market participants as it will indicate what other measures the White House has at its disposal to intensify pressure on European Union (EU) members, who oppose Washington’s plans to acquire Greenland,” reports FXStreet.

More aggressive rhetoric from Trump on tariffs and the annexation of Greenland could further fuel risk-off sentiment, increasing the likelihood of a deeper correction in Bitcoin. Conversely, more measured comments on the Greenland issue could help ease geopolitical tensions, revive risk appetite, and support a recovery in BTC.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Weakening in momentum indicators

Bitcoin price closed below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the April low of $74,508 to October’s all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253 on Sunday and declined 5.6% over the next two days, closing below key support levels: the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $92,123 and the previously broken upper consolidation boundary at $90,000. As of Wednesday, BTC is rebounding slightly after retesting the midpoint of the horizontal parallel channel at $87,787.

If BTC continues its correction and closes below the immediate support at $87,787, it could extend the fall toward the lower consolidation boundary at $85,569, which coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 42, below the neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bearish crossover on Tuesday, further supporting the downward view.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other side, if BTC recovers, it could extend the advance toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253.