Breaking: US CPI rose 2.7% YoY in December

The United States had an annual inflation rate of 2.7% in December, as tracked by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), matching November’s increase, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Tuesday. These figures matched the market forecast.

The core Consumer Price Index, excluding fluctuating food and energy costs, increased by 2.6% in the same month, down from November’s 2.7% rise.

Monthly, the CPI and core CPI rose by 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

From the statement: "The index for shelter rose 0.4 percent in December and was the largest factor in the all items monthly increase. The food index increased 0.7 percent over the month as did the food at home index and the food away from home index. The index for energy rose 0.3 percent in December."

Market reaction to US CPI inflation data

The selling momentum in the US Dollar (USD) now gathers traction, prompting the US Dollar Index (DXY) to breach below the key 99.00 barrier amid declining US yields across the curve.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% -0.13% 0.32% -0.06% -0.06% -0.13% 0.06% EUR 0.02% -0.10% 0.39% -0.04% -0.05% -0.12% 0.08% GBP 0.13% 0.10% 0.45% 0.06% 0.06% -0.01% 0.18% JPY -0.32% -0.39% -0.45% -0.43% -0.43% -0.51% -0.31% CAD 0.06% 0.04% -0.06% 0.43% 0.00% -0.07% 0.12% AUD 0.06% 0.05% -0.06% 0.43% -0.00% -0.07% 0.13% NZD 0.13% 0.12% 0.01% 0.51% 0.07% 0.07% 0.19% CHF -0.06% -0.08% -0.18% 0.31% -0.12% -0.13% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

This section below was published as a preview of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data at 05:00 GMT.

The US Consumer Price Index is seen rising 2.7% YoY in December.

Core CPI inflation should remain sticky well above the Fed’s goal.

Investors have so far pencilled in 50 bps of easing this year.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Tuesday at 13:30 GMT. The report is expected to show that prices remained broadly stable in the last month of 2025. As always, it’s a key read on inflation and could stir some short-term moves in the US Dollar (USD).

That said, it’s unlikely to shift the bigger picture for the Federal Reserve (Fed) just yet. With policymakers still focused primarily on the health of the domestic labour market, the data would probably need to deliver a real surprise to trigger any rethink on monetary policy.

What to expect in the next CPI data report?

Inflation itself isn’t expected to spring many surprises. Headline CPI is seen rising 2.7% YoY in December, unchanged from the previous month. Strip out the more volatile food and energy components, and the picture is much the same: core inflation is forecast to edge up slightly to 2.7% from 2.6%, still uncomfortably above the Fed’s target.

On a monthly basis, both headline and core CPI are expected to come in at a fairly steady 0.3%, reinforcing the idea of inflation that’s easing only slowly rather than rolling over.

That also helps explain why December’s rate cut was never a slam dunk. The Minutes released on December 30 show a deeply split Committee, with several officials saying the call was finely balanced and that leaving rates unchanged was a very real alternative.

Previewing the report, analysts at TD Securities noted, “Following the impact from the government shutdown, we now anticipate the core segment to peak at 3% in Q2. We remain of the view that gradual disinflation will be the story in H2 2026. We expect core CPI inflation to end the year at 2.6%.”

How could the US Consumer Price Index report affect EUR/USD?

Investors are still chewing over a mixed set of signals from December’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), but that debate is starting to take a back seat. Fresh threats to the Fed’s independence have resurfaced, and they risk overshadowing the significance of Tuesday’s inflation data altogether.

Given that the Fed is still keeping a close eye on the labour market, December’s CPI numbers are unlikely to change the policy picture in any meaningful way, unless inflation throws up a genuine surprise, one way or the other.

Turning to EUR/USD, Pablo Piovano, Senior Analyst at FXStreet, shared his technical outlook. “If EUR/USD decisively slips below the short-term 55-day moving average at 1.1639, it would open the door to a deeper pullback, with the 200-day SMA at 1.1561 coming into focus sooner rather than later,” he notes. “Below that, attention would turn to the November low at 1.1468 (November 5), followed by the August trough at 1.1391 (August 1).”

“On the flip side, a clean break above the December peak at 1.1807 (December 24) would shift the tone back to the upside. That would put the 2025 high at 1.1918 (September 17) on the radar, with the psychologically important 1.2000 level lurking just beyond,” Piovano adds.

