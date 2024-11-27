Bitcoin price today:$93,800
- Bitcoin recovers slightly and trades above $93,000 after a recent pullback this week.
- US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a second straight day of outflow of $122.80 million on Tuesday.
- Reports highlight that BTC could undergo a re-accumulation phase before sustained price increases occur.
Bitcoin (BTC) recovers slightly and is trading above $93,000 on Wednesday after declining 6% since Monday. The recent retracement in Bitcoin’s price aligns with a second straight day of outflows from spot BTC Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)totaling $123 million on Tuesday, suggesting a dip in institutional demand. Glassnode reports also indicates a potential re-accumulation phase before further sustained price growth.
Bitcoin pullback or the start of a sell-off
Bitcoin failed to reach the $100K milestone on Friday, leading to a 6% price pullback and falling to a low of $90,791 until Tuesday. The recent retracement could be clearly seen as a decline in institutional demand this week. According to Coinglass ETF data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced an outflow of $122.80 million on Tuesday, the second straight day of outflow. If this trend persists or accelerates, it could further extend the ongoing decline in Bitcoin’s price.
Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart. Source: Coinglass
Moreover, the recent surge in Bitcoin’s price has driven long-term holders to realize an unprecedented $2.02 billion in daily profits, setting a new all-time high, according to Glassnode’s weekly report. The resulting supply overhang may require a re-accumulation phase before sustained price increases occur.
BTC Long-Term Holder Realised Profit chart. Source: Glassnode
The report explains that most of this sell-side pressure appears to originate from coins aged between 6 months and 1 year, accounting for 35.3% of the total. This suggests that more tenured investors remain measured and potentially wait patiently for higher prices. These selling volumes may describe swing trade-style investors who accumulated after the ETFs launched and planned to ride only the next market wave.
BTC Profit by Age (Nov 2024) chart. Source Glassnode
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC projects a fall to $85,000
Bitcoin’s price reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $99,588 on Friday and then started declining. BTC declined 7%, falling to a low of $90,791 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it recovered slightly, trading above $93,800.
If BTC fails to recover and the pullback continues, it could extend the decline to retest its important psychological level of $90,000. A successful close below this level would extend an additional decline to test its next support level at $85,000.
Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator supports this price pullback in the daily chart. The higher high in BTC’s price formed on Friday does not reflect the RSI lower high for the same period. This development is termed a bearish divergence, often leading to a trend reversal or short-term pullback.
BTC/USDT daily chart
If BTC finds support around the $90,000 level and recovers, it could rally to reach its ATH level of $99,588.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 meme coins: Dogecoin, PEPE, BONK lead meme rally amid growing disapproval from industry leaders
The meme coin sector rallied on Wednesday as top tokens, including Dogecoin (DOGE), PEPE and BONK, led the charge. With growing anticipation of a DOGE ETF in the US next year, industry experts weighed in on the future of investing in meme coins.
Ripple's XRP eyes rally to $2.58 as whales step up buying pressure
Ripple's XRP rallied 6% on Wednesday following increased buying pressure among whales in the past two weeks. The remittance-based token could stage a move to $2.58 amid increased institutional interest in the launch of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH surges 10% with increased capital inflows, bulls set sights on $4,522
Ethereum (ETH) rallied 10% on Wednesday following increased capital inflows into ETH ETFs and a major uptick in its open interest and futures premium. If the bullish momentum sustains, ETH could overcome its yearly high resistance of $4,093 and rally to $4,522.
Biotech ETF (XBI) ended a diagonal: Looking for buying dips
The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the biotechnology segment of the S&P Total Market Index. This ETF allows investors to gain exposure to large, mid, and small-cap biotech stocks. If you’re interested in biotechnology, XBI could be worth exploring further.
Bitcoin: Rally expected to continue as BTC nears $100K
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high of $99,419, just inches away from the $100K milestone and has rallied over 9% so far this week. This bullish momentum was supported by the rising Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), which accounted for over $2.8 billion inflow until Thursday. BlackRock and Grayscale’s recent launch of the Bitcoin ETF options also fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.