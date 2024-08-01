- Mt. Gox moved $3.1 billion worth of BTC on Wednesday.
- Grayscale Mini BTC ETF receives a $1.8 billion inflow on Wednesday.
- The FOMC decided to hold US interest rates steady, resulting in a BTC price decline.
- Bitcoin Spot ETF registered slight outflows of $17.70 million on Wednesday.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price stabilizes at around $64,000 on Thursday after falling short of closing above $70,000 at the beginning of the week. On Wednesday, Mt. Gox moved $3.1 billion worth of BTC, Grayscale's Mini BTC ETF received a $1.8 billion inflow, and the Bitcoin Spot ETF experienced slight outflows of $17.70 million. The FOMC's decision to hold US interest rates steady also contributed to the decline in Bitcoin’s price.
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin drops as US interest rates steady
- According to Arkham Intelligence, Mt. Gox wallet moved $3.1 billion worth of BTC on Wednesday. Mt. Gox addresses recently transferred 33,960 BTC, valued at $2.25 billion, to new addresses, which are highly likely to be associated with BitGo:
bc1q26tsxc0ge7phvcr2kyczexqf5pcj8rk79cqk90h34c30dn9dskeq3gmw3f
bc1q48a5tjhdjtkfv8zv6tj68767h8lgep9dpx0emrkx0yhhmum7wscs95ft36
BitGo is the 5th and final custodian working with the Mt. Gox Trustee to return funds to creditors.
After these transfers, Mt. Gox now holds 46,160 BTC worth $3.06 billion, including the new Mt. Gox address:
1MUQEiiQEckiBkrQswqq225nQTRWJ5SXZZ
These ongoing transfers are likely fueling FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) among traders, contributing to Bitcoin's recent price decline.
UPDATE: MT. GOX MOVES $3.1B BTC— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) July 31, 2024
Last night Mt. Gox addresses moved 33.96K BTC ($2.25B) to addresses we believe are most likely BitGo:
bc1q26tsxc0ge7phvcr2kyczexqf5pcj8rk79cqk90h34c30dn9dskeq3gmw3f
bc1q48a5tjhdjtkfv8zv6tj68767h8lgep9dpx0emrkx0yhhmum7wscs95ft36
BitGo is the 5th… pic.twitter.com/XWNiZ2boAN
- Arkham Intelligence shows that Grayscale moved $1.8 billion in BTC through Coinbase Prime to their Mini Bitcoin Trust ETF sourced from the GBTC Bitcoin Trust on Wednesday.
- The Mini Trust began trading on Wednesday – the ticker is Bitcoin $BTC.
- All GBTC investors are entitled to one share of BTC for every share of GBTC that they own.
GRAYSCALE MINI BTC ETF RECEIVES $1.8B BTC INFLOW— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) July 31, 2024
Grayscale moved $1.8B in BTC through Coinbase Prime to their Mini Bitcoin Trust ETF last night - sourced from the GBTC Bitcoin Trust.
The Mini Trust began trading today - the ticker is Bitcoin $BTC.
All GBTC investors are… pic.twitter.com/bLln8x9awG
- Santiment's data shows that the FOMC's decision to keep US interest rates steady on Wednesday led to an initial decline in crypto prices, as traders had hoped for a rate cut for the first time since March 15, 2020. Once the initial emotional sell-offs subside, markets are expected to stabilize, though a significant market-wide rebound could occur if aggressive whale accumulation and heightened crowd negativity both occur.
- According to Coinglass, Bitcoin Spot ETF registered slight outflows of $17.70 million on Wednesday. Monitoring these ETFs' net flow data is crucial for understanding market dynamics and investor sentiment. The combined Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $50.38 billion.
Bitcoin Spot ETF chart
Technical analysis: BTC price breaks below the daily support level
Bitcoin price was rejected at the weekly resistance level of $69,648 on Monday and declined 2.7% the following two days to close below the daily support at $64,913 on Wednesday.
At the time of writing, BTC trades slightly lower by 0.64% at $64,229 on Thursday.
If BTC continues to decline and closes below the ascending trendline and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $62,736 (drawn from a swing high of $71,997 on June 7 to a swing low of $53,475 on July 5), BTC could crash 10% to retest its daily low of $56,405 from July 12.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has briefly dropped below the 50 neutral level, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is nearing a similar decline; if these momentum indicators continue to weaken, it could signal strong bearish pressure and lead to further declines in Bitcoin's price.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, a close above the $69,648 weekly resistance level would change the market structure by forming a higher high on the daily timeframe. Such a scenario might drive a 3% rise in Bitcoin's price to retest its June 7 high of $71,997.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin declines after Fed holds rates steady
The Federal Reserve announced it would leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%, according to market expectations. The news led to Bitcoin and the crypto market experiencing a slight downturn. However, most market participants expect the SEC to cut rates as Q3 approaches a close.
Ethereum Foundation sheds holdings after ETH ETFs record net inflows
BlackRock's iShares Ethereum ETF (ETHA) charged ETH ETFs to witness their first day of net inflow since the positive flows on launch day after recording $118 million in inflows, offsetting outflows from Grayscale's Ethereum Trust (ETHE).
Why investors need to be careful about celebrity meme coins after SWEENEY token scam
On-chain investigator ZachXBT drew attention to a recent celebrity meme coin scam involving the recent hacking of actress Sydney Sweeney's X account and the launch of the SWEENEY token.
Ripple rallies on hope of lawsuit win, XRP extends gains to $0.65
Ripple (XRP) is making headlines for the anticipated final ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. The lawsuit and SEC’s stance on XRP has acted as an influential market mover for XRP since the beginning.
Bitcoin: Will BTC manage to recover from recent market turmoil?
Bitcoin recovers to $67,000 on Friday after finding support around $63,500 a day before. Still, BTC losses over 1.50% on the week as Mt. Gox persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges.