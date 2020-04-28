Bitcoin Price Analysis: Tim Draper affirms $250,000 prediction for BTC/USD by 2022

- Tim Draper stands with his $250,000 per BTC prediction by 2022.
- Bitcoin price recovery stalls under $7,900 but eyes are still glued on the critical $8,000.
Bitcoin price is trading 1.15% lower on the day after adjusting from $7,789 (opening value). The trend is bearish while its volatility is expanding. BTC/USD is dancing at $7,683, although it has touched $7,795 (intraday high) to the upside.
Bitcoin evangelist and venture capitalist Tim Draper has doubled down on his $250,000 per BTC prediction by the end of 2022. This is a prediction Draper made in 2018 and while speaking at Virtual Blockchain Week he affirmed:
That's my prediction. Sticking with it. I'm very confident that that is going to happen. That’s happening. It's kind of funny.
Draper highlights the massive printing of the dollar in the United States in the name of ‘Coronavirus stimulus package’ as the main factor behind his price prediction. The value of the US dollar is likely to go down and this will “send people to crypto.”
Bitcoin price technical picture
Bitcoin recovery has not been able to hit $8,000, however, it has come close enough, testing $7,900. Still, on the upside, the 200-day SMA is standing in the way upward movements at $8,000. The MACD has crossed into the positive region doubling down on the growing influence of the bulls over the price especially with positive divergence in place. Support is likely at $7,600 and $7,200 in the event of a reversal from current price levels. An ascending trendline is also in place to offer support.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?
Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight
Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.
ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up
Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.