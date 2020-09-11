Bitcoin Price Analysis: Crypto investors are uncertain about Bitcoin’s direction

- Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,300 after defending the crucial support level at $10k.
- The bounce has been quite underwhelming as bulls are having a tough time pushing the price of BTC above $10,400.
The most critical support level is $10,000, and it seems Bitcoin was able to defend it; however, the bulls' followthrough was extremely underwhelming.
The Fear & Greed Index continues to show there is a lot of fear in the market for the past week despite the successful defense of $10k.
Is the CME gap stopping Bitcoin price from a breakout?
CME is a derivatives exchange that supports Bitcoin futures. The last gap formed by the giant digital asset was around $9,600, a gap that remains to be filled. While BTC bulls have managed to defend the $10,000 level, the interest in the CME's gap is rising significantly. According to Google Trends, the search for 'CME gaps' has hit an all-time high during this month.
According to the Estimated Leverage Ratios, the $BTC market sentiment remains uncertain. Traders are conservative in their directional bets.https://t.co/w6i8sjs01w pic.twitter.com/IJeomVNSvi— CryptoQuant (@cryptoquant_com) September 11, 2020
The uncertainty of investors can be further seen thanks to the Estimated Leverage Ratio metric provided by Cryptoquant. According to the recent report, Bybit, Binance, and BitMEX traders are notably conservative in their directional bets.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin seems to be on the verge of a breakout as the Bollinger bands are getting tighter. There is also a triangle formed on the 4-hour chart, currently favoring the bulls as BTC's price is closer to the upper trendline.
If Bitcoin can climb above the upper trendline, upper band, and the 50-SMA, which practically coincide, bulls could quickly push the digital asset towards $11,000. On the other hand, a breakout below the area between $10,000 and $9,986, the lower band would most likely take Bitcoin down to $9,825, the last low after the crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Friday, with all top-3 coins mostly unchanged in the last 24 hours. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation reached $334 billion.
LINK on the cusp of a remarkable breakout to $17
Chainlink appears to be building a bullish trend in the short timeframe. Significant progress has been made since the drop below $10 in the first week of July.
BNB aims for new yearly highs, report shows BNB is undervalued
Binance Coin, the official digital coin of the largest cryptocurrency exchange by reported daily volume and number of users, Binance is on a gradual retreat from the 1-hour timeframe.
Loopring (LRC) and yEearn Finance (YFI) surge after Coinbase listing, before facing bearish correction
YFI, the yEarn Finance token, will list on Coinbase Pro, with trading scheduled to begin on September 15. The very fact that YFI was even enlisted has given it some unprecedented credibility.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.