- Bitcoin resumed the decline after a failed recovery attempt towards $6,000.
- Growing correlation with stock markets out BTC/USD at risk.
Bitcoin (BTC), the largest digital asset with the current market value of $84.2 billion, which is 63.6% of the entire market, has lost over 14% in recent 24 hours to trade at $4,500 by press time. BTC/USD attempted a recovery towards $6,000 following the news that the FED slashed rates to zero and promised massive liquidity injections to mitigate the negative economic impact of coronavirus. However, the upside proved to be limited as the coin dropped below $5,000 amid massive sell-off on the global financial market.
The global equity markets are deeply in red with German DAX, British FTSE100 and CAC40 down over 10% since the beginning of the European session. American futures on stock indices are also in red, which means that Wall Street is likely to open with the nearish gap.
Many industries and markets are swept by panic, while investors tend to flee risky markets. Considering that the correlation of Bitcoin and other digital assets with the US stock market has increased, we may see another sell-off once the US markets are open.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
Bitcoin slumped below SMA200 weekly, which is regarded as a strong bearish signal. Currently, this barrier is located at $5,500, and recovery above this area is absolutely necessary to mitigate the pressure and improve the immediate technical picture. The next important barrier is created by $6,000. This psychological level stopped the recovery on Sunday. Once it is out of the way, SMA100 weekly currently at $7,100 will come into focus.
On the downside, the initial support is created by $4,000. If it is passed, the recent low of $3,886 will come into view. This is the lowest level of the previous week and a strong backstop for the sell-off. A sustainable move below this area will unleash strong bearish potential and push $3,000 in no time.
BTC/USD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why does this support level look so strong?
On the chart below you can see the extent of the recent price drop. From just above 10K to under 5K once again this afternoon, the "hodlers" must be worried about their wealth. There has been a strong 5 wave pattern down but ...
Monero Price Analysis: Major lows have been taken out
XMR/USD has been one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies over the last 5 sessions. Five sessions ago the price fell 40.51% as the price capitulated further into the red. The price has recently ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: It looks like ETH/USD might attack 1.00 again
Ethereum has been once of the worst-hit cryptocurrencies during the recent sell-off. Now the pair is looking weaker again at the start of the trading week as ETH/USD trades over 11% lower during another bout of weakness.
XRP/USD recovered above $0.1300, still down 11% in recent 24 hours
Ripple's XRP took another nosedive to $0.1283 on Monday before recovering to $0.1312 by the time of writing. Ripple's market value reduced to $6.2 billion, while the average daily trading volume settled at $2.3 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.