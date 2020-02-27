Bitcoin moves back to flat after a promising start to Thursday.

On the 30-Minute, chart the price has just broken a bear flag pattern.

BTC/USD 30-Minute Chart

The day started well for the crypto world but slowly Thursday has turned more and more bearish.

Now on the lower timeframes some resistance has formed and the price broke the 30-Minute bear flag.

The volume histogram at the bottom of the chart shows that there are more sellers backing the move.

The wave low stands at 8,520.00 and if it breaks the bear trend could continue.

On the topside, the next major resistance is at 9K.

We currently need to see if the bears jump on the back of this move lower.

Additional Levels