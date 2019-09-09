Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stops within a whisker of $10,000

- BTC/USD is under strong selling pressure on Monday.
- Strong support area comes on approach to $10,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) started Monday with a strong sell-off. The first digital asset dropped to an intraday low of $10.083 before recovering towards $10,121 by the time of writing. BTC/USD has lost nearly 3% since the beginning of Monday and 3.6% on a day-on-day basis. Considering that the bearish sentiments remain strong we may see another assault at critical $10,000 pretty soon. Bitcoin dominance slipped to $69.8% from 71%.
Bitcoin's technical picture
Looking technically, a sustainable move below $10,000 will worsen the technical picture significantly. Once this happens, many short-term buyers will rush to exit creating a new trigger for further decline with the next focus on $9,500 ( the lower line of 1-day Bollinger Band). However, this psychological barrier is well protected by a cluster of buy orders and the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band located on approach. It means that BTC bears will have a hard time pushing the price below this barrier.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $10,350 (SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour) to mitigate the initial pressure and allow for a further recovery towards $10,500. This area contains SMA200 4-hour and the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the price may retest $10,800 and $10,850 strengthened by the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band.
BTC/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stops within a whisker of $10,000
Bitcoin (BTC) started Monday with a strong sell-off. The first digital asset dropped to an intraday low of $10.083 before recovering towards $10,121 by the time of writing. BTC/USD has lost nearly 3% since the beginning of Monday and 3.6% on a day-on-day basis.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD return journey to $100 just started
Dash is the bull among a sloth of bears on Monday. While the majority of cryptocurrencies are extending the weekend losses into the new week, DASH/USD has chosen to remain solid above the support at $80.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD retreats from recent high, recovery capped by $3.8
EOS was the best-performing altcoin on September 7, as the coin has gained over 10% of its value in a single day and tested an area above $3.8, which is the highest level since mid-August.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD extends dumping towards $6.4
Ethereum Classic is transitioning fast from a winner to the biggest loser. The last three weeks saw ETC scale higher levels even reclaiming support above $7.0. The weekly high formed at $7.2 marked the beginning of a downtrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.