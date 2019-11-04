Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD sandwiched between SMA100 and SMA200 on a daily chart

- Bitcoin has been moving sideways amid low market activity.
- The critical support zone is created by SMA200 daily.
Bitcoin topped at $10,484 on October 26 and has been in retreat ever since. Bulls made another attempt to launch a new rally on October 28, but stopped short of $10,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,200, having recovered from the intraday low of $9,127. BTC/USD has barely changed on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day moving within a narrow range.
BTC/USD, the technical picture
Looking technically, BTC/USD is supported by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily currently at $9,100. It is closely followed by a psychological $9,000 where fresh short-term buying interest is likely to appear. once it gives way, the sell-off may gain traction with the next bearish aim at $8,700. This support area is created by a confluence of SMA50 and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart. Meanwhile, the ultimate support comes at $7,800. This barrier stopped the sell-off on numerous occasions in October.
On the upside, the recovery is limited by $9,500. This area is strengthened by SMA100 daily at $9,588. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on the highest level of the previous week $9,938 followed by a psychological $10,000.
BTC/USD, daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Researchers narrow down Bitcoin price manipulation to one entity on Bitfinex
Researchers have for a long time been working hard to explain the miraculous rally that saw Bitcoin rise high levels close to $20,000.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls fight for $0.29 for dear life – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP has been hovering marginally above $0.2900 since the previous week, after a collapse below $0.3000 handle. At the time of writing. XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2922.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD slides under short-term trendline support
Ethereum is fighting strongly to stay above $180 support following a boring weekend trading session. The prevailing trend is strongly bearish amid decreasing volatility.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD recovery capped by SMA50 on a daily chart
Ethereum Classic, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $561 million, has lost 1.6% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market. An average daily trading volume settled at $525 million, in line with the trading activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.