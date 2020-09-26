Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD risks a drop to $10,500 amid bearish technical set up

- BTC bulls appear to face exhaustion after rejection at higher levels.
- A potential rising wedge formation spotted on the hourly chart.
- Acceptance below 10,693 could revive the bearish bias.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) reversed Friday’s temporary reversal and resumed the previous bounce on Saturday, only to find stiff resistance once around the $10,800 region. The most favorite digital asset has erased early gains and trades neutral near 10,700, at the press time. The constant failure to sustain at higher levels suggests that the BTC bulls are facing exhaustion, having attempted recovery from Wednesday’s two-week lows of 10,137. The market capitalization of the No.1 crypto coin stands at $198.77 billion, as it is set to end the week about 2% lower.
Technical Outlook
BTC/USD: Hourly chart
As observed on the hourly chart, BTC/USD is teasing a rising wedge breakdown, with an hourly closing below the rising trendline support at $10,711 likely to validate the pattern.
However, the BTC bulls could be offered some temporary reprieve if they manage to hold onto the critical support at 10,693, where the horizontal 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) intersects with the upward-sloping 21-HMA.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat while trending above the midline, at 56.12, indicative of a minor bounce.
On the pattern confirmation, the sellers will aim for the 10,439 target. On its way to the said level, the bullish 50-HMA at 10,626 could cushion the downside.
Further south, the 100-HMA at 10,526 will also test the bears’ commitment.
Alternatively, if the robust support at 10,693 holds, a rebound towards the $10,800 level cannot be ruled.
The buyers will then target the next barrier at $10,830, which is the convergence of the intraday high and rising trendline resistance.
BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|10702
|Today Daily Change
|25.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|10691.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10571.21
|Daily SMA50
|11156.06
|Daily SMA100
|10449.5
|Daily SMA200
|9236.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10763.13
|Previous Daily Low
|10556.15
|Previous Weekly High
|11080.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|10137.32
|Previous Monthly High
|12481.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|10583.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10635.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10684.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10577.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10463.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10370.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10784.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10877.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10991.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD risks a drop to $10,500 amid bearish technical set up
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) reversed Friday’s temporary reversal and resumed the previous bounce on Saturday, only to find stiff resistance once around the $10,800 region. A potential rising wedge formation spotted on the hourly chart. Acceptance below 10,693 could revive the bearish bias.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH faces strong resistance wall at $360
Ethereum sees a steady rise in activity and market capitalization, all thanks to the ongoing DeFi boom. The coin bounced up from the $320 support line this Thursday and has gone up to $350 over three days.
NEO Technical Analysis: A test of 200-HMA likely on NEO’s road to recovery
NEO/USD witnessed good two-way businesses on Friday, having finally settled in the red after fading a spike above the $23 mark. The buyers have regained control this Saturday, allowing a tepid bounce in the spot.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP flashes sell signal in the hourly chart – Confluence Detector
XRP/USD has had three straight bullish sessions. XRP daily confluence detector shows moderate-to-strong resistance at $0.245. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $0.2425 and $0.24.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.