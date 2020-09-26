Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD risks a drop to $10,500 amid bearish technical set up

  • BTC bulls appear to face exhaustion after rejection at higher levels.
  • A potential rising wedge formation spotted on the hourly chart.
  • Acceptance below 10,693 could revive the bearish bias.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) reversed Friday’s temporary reversal and resumed the previous bounce on Saturday, only to find stiff resistance once around the $10,800 region. The most favorite digital asset has erased early gains and trades neutral near 10,700, at the press time. The constant failure to sustain at higher levels suggests that the BTC bulls are facing exhaustion, having attempted recovery from Wednesday’s two-week lows of 10,137. The market capitalization of the No.1 crypto coin stands at $198.77 billion, as it is set to end the week about 2% lower.

Technical Outlook

BTC/USD: Hourly chart

fxsoriginalAs observed on the hourly chart, BTC/USD is teasing a rising wedge breakdown, with an hourly closing below the rising trendline support at $10,711 likely to validate the pattern.

However, the BTC bulls could be offered some temporary reprieve if they manage to hold onto the critical support at 10,693, where the horizontal 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) intersects with the upward-sloping 21-HMA.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat while trending above the midline, at 56.12, indicative of a minor bounce.

On the pattern confirmation, the sellers will aim for the 10,439 target. On its way to the said level, the bullish 50-HMA at 10,626 could cushion the downside.

Further south, the 100-HMA at 10,526 will also test the bears’ commitment.

Alternatively, if the robust support at 10,693 holds, a rebound towards the $10,800 level cannot be ruled.

The buyers will then target the next barrier at $10,830, which is the convergence of the intraday high and rising trendline resistance.

BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 10702
Today Daily Change 25.80
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 10691.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10571.21
Daily SMA50 11156.06
Daily SMA100 10449.5
Daily SMA200 9236.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 10763.13
Previous Daily Low 10556.15
Previous Weekly High 11080.56
Previous Weekly Low 10137.32
Previous Monthly High 12481.06
Previous Monthly Low 10583.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 10635.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 10684.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 10577.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 10463.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 10370.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 10784.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 10877.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 10991.25

 

 

 

