- The largest transaction in history was registered in the Bitcoin network.
- BTC/USD is vulnerable to further losses as long as it stays below $7,150.
Bitfinex executed the largest BTC transaction
Bitcoin network saw its biggest transaction on history on April 10. The cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex transacted 161,500 Bitcoin (BTC) to the tune of $1.1 billion for a tiny fee of $0.68. According to the head of the exchange Paolo Ardoino, 15,000 BTC were used to refill the hot wallet of the platform, while the rest (146,500 BTC) was sent back to the original address.
This is the biggest transaction in Bitcoin's history in terms of the dollar amount. The previous record was set on September 6, 2019, when someone transacted 94,504 BTC worth of $1.018 billion at the time. However the sender had to pay a hefty fee of $700, which is huge when compared to $0.68 paid this time by Bitfinex.
In Bitcoin terms, the largest transaction is dated back to November 16, 2011, when 500,000 BTC was moved between the wallets. At the current rate, this amount of Bitcoin is worth of $3.5 billion; however, at the time of the transaction, they could be cashed out for $1.32 million.
Notably, the transaction did not affect the Bitcoin price. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is changing hands at $6,700, down 3% since the beginning of the day. On a weekly basis, BTC/USD is down over 7%.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
Bitcoin's recovery is effectively capped by daily SMA50. The coin attempted to clear this barrier on several occasions since April 4, but the upside momentum was not strong enough to take the price sustainably higher. Currently, daily SMA50 is registered at $7,150, which is roughly coincides with 50% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 13 high to March 13 low. This resistance is the key to Bitcoin's further recovery towards the next critical barrier of $8,000, which is reinforced by a combination of daily SMA100 and SMA200. It is closely followed by $8,250 (23.6% Fibo retracement for the downside move from July 2019 high to December 2019 low.
On the downside, the critical support is created by $6,500. A confluence of December 2019 low and 38.2% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 13 high to March 13 low (blue lines), makes it a hard nut to crack for BTC bears. However, once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $6,000 and the recent retracement low of $5,854.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD recovery is hopeless as long as daily SMA50 stays intact
Bitcoin network saw its biggest transaction on history on April 10. The cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex transacted 161,500 Bitcoin (BTC) to the tune of $1.1 billion for a tiny fee of $0.68.
BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support
Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally.
Bitfinex users are buying ETH, the rest are selling
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $153.00, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis and 3.5% since the beginning Monday. The second-largest coin with the current market value of $16.9 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $149.84.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks below upside trendline
Ripple is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1840.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.