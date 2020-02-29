- Bitcoin's recovery may be limited by $8,800, however, even stronger resistance comes at $9,000.
- The critical support is created by a cluster of buy orders on approach to $8,600.
Bitcoin (BTC) retreated from the intraday high of $8,000 to trade at $8,650 by press time. Despite the sell-off, the first digital asset has stayed mostly unchanged both since the beginning of the day and on a day-to-day basis amid expanding volatility. Bitcoin's daily trading volume has reached $43.2 billion, while its market share settled at 63.8%.
According to Intotheblock data, about 69% of Bitcoin holders are making money at current price levels. Strong support is created at $8,600 as a large number of addresses having a breakeven point around this level. Once it is broken, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on the recent low of $8,431, followed by $8,300. This barrier is supported by SMA100 daily and 38.2% Fibo retracement for the downside move from July 2019 high to December 2019 low.
BTC/USD daily chart
On the upside, a sustainable move above $8,800 is needed to mitigate the immediate bearish pressure. This area is reingofrced by the intraday high and an upper boundary of the intraday consolidation channel. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $9,000. About 1 million of Bitcoin addresses have a breakeven point around this level, which means BTC bulls may have a hard time taking it out. The next resistance is created by a combination of SMA200 1-hour and SMA50 four hour on approach to $9,300.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: Is this just a small blip?
Bitcoin is moving lower on Friday but it has found some short term support. The BTC/USD found support at the 2.00 Fib extension level close to 8,500. On the topside, the area to watch for resistance is marked in red. This red zone has been used as support and resistance in the past and if broken could indicate the move lower was just a blip.
ETH/USD deadly weekly evening star followed up with another bearish candle
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 3.30% in the session on Friday. ETH/USD is running towards a complete reversal of 2020 gains.
XRP/USD is stuck in the middle of a very congested area
Ripple trades 2% lower in another down day for cryptos. The price is now between 3 key support and resistance zones.
TRX/USD looks to base out on the hourly chart
TRON bounced back on Friday despite weakness in the major coins. The price now seems to be trying to find a base.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.