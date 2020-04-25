Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD fails to stay above the $7,500 level as market remains fearful

Cryptos |
  • BTC/USD bulls and bears maintained a back-and-forth throughout Friday to take control of the market.
  • The fear and greed index shows that the BTC/USD market is currently experiencing "extreme fear."

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD dropped from $7,510.78 to $7,477.75 as the bears took control after four consecutive bullish days. The price has encountered resistance at the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The Bollinger jaw is widening as well, which indicates increasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator shows three straight green sessions. The $7,373 support level needs to hold strong to prevent further downward movement.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart is trending in a flag formation as bulls and bears engaged in a back and forth. The bulls failed to breach resistance at $7,586.92 and then later on at $7,534.30. The MACD line is about to cross over the signal, indicating a reversal of bullish momentum. The RSI indicator is trending along the edge of the overbought zone.

BTC/USD hourly chart

BTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly breakdown of BTC/USD is trending horizontally as well. The SMA 20 curve has held steady as the price repeatedly struggled to break past it. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed considerably, which shows decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator shows increasing bearish market sentiment.

Fear and Greed Index

fxsoriginal

Image Credit: Alternative.me

As per the fear and greed index, the Bitcoin market is presently going through a period of extreme fear. This shows that the asset is heavily undervalued right now and may soon experience a bullish resurgence.

Key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7478.35
Today Daily Change -32.28
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 7510.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7069.57
Daily SMA50 6750.57
Daily SMA100 8024.4
Daily SMA200 7974.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7609.48
Previous Daily Low 7390.54
Previous Weekly High 7765.01
Previous Weekly Low 6754.64
Previous Monthly High 9215.51
Previous Monthly Low 3886.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7525.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7474.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 7397.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 7284.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 7178.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 7616.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 7722.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 7835.5

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.

BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.

Bitcoin has reached an important barrier $7,500, however, the further upside may be limited due to a combination of technical and fundamental factors.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD journey to $0.30 in May begins

Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD journey to $0.30 in May begins

Ripple was not the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top thirty coins in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

More Ripple News

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye

NEO is in the driver seat of the recovery in the cryptocurrency wagon on Friday. The cryptoasset has accrued more than 5% in gains on the day after advancing from the opening value of $7.89.

More NEO News

ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough

ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough

At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $188.4 with over 4% gains since this time on Thursday. 

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location