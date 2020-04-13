- The MACD in the daily chart indicates decreasing bullish momentum.
- The one-hour BTC/USD chart shows early bearish dominance, followed by a comeback from the bulls.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD continued to consolidate below the $7,000 level as the bears managed to drop the price from $6,906.90 to $6,874. The bears need to break below the $6,694.15 support level to continue the downward momentum. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions showing overall bearish sentiment.
BTC/USD one-hour chart
The hourly BTC/USD chart makes for some pretty interesting reading. The bears started the session strongly, with BTC/USD falling from $6,908.2 to $6,696.35 in two hours. Following that, the price trended horizontally for a bit before the bulls regained control and took the price up from $6,628.88 to $6,887.30 in 10 hours. In the process, the hourly price has broken above the SMA 50 curve and the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is overvalued in the hourly timeframe. This means that another bearish correction may be around the corner. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, showing increasing market volatility, while the RSI indicator is trending horizontally around 59.25.
Key levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD continues price consolidation below $7,000
