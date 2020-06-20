Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls desperately try to comeback following three bearish days

- BTC/USD is currently trending below the SMA 50.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions.
- Bears now aim to take the price below the $9,300–level.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD bulls took back control following three straight bearish days. The price has gone up from $9,303.64 to $9,325.25 in the early hours of Saturday. The downward trending line has repeatedly rejected the price. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to trend around the neutral zone despite bearish dominance. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions, following two consecutive green sessions.
Support and Resistance
BTC/USD faces four stiff resistance levels at SMA 50, $9,528.65, SMA 20 and $9,700. There are two healthy support levels on the downside – $9,273.30 and $9,063.45.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9302.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|9302.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9587.8
|Daily SMA50
|9386.17
|Daily SMA100
|8052.09
|Daily SMA200
|8239.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9428.12
|Previous Daily Low
|9230.66
|Previous Weekly High
|9589.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|8899.05
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9306.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9352.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9212.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9122.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9015.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9410.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9517.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9607.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The virus is spreading
The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole. Only when critical levels show their reliability, we will have some more visibility in the short and medium term.
LTC/USD lethargic in a range, Litecoin releases an update
Litecpon (LTC) is moving inside in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.47, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, while the short-term sentiments are bearish.
ETC/USD gets ready for a jump to $7.00
Ethereum Classic, the 21st largest digital asset with the current market value of $727 million, has barely changed in recent 24 hours and gained ove 1% since the beginning of Friday to trade at $6.25 at the time of writing.
ETH 2.0 launch will be a pivotal moment for Ethereum
The cryptocurrency landscape is not in the best shape on Friday. Both the Asian sessions and the European sessions have been characterized by increased selling activities, especially for the major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.