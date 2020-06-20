Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls desperately try to comeback following three bearish days

BTC/USD is currently trending below the SMA 50.

The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions.

Bears now aim to take the price below the $9,300–level.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bulls took back control following three straight bearish days. The price has gone up from $9,303.64 to $9,325.25 in the early hours of Saturday. The downward trending line has repeatedly rejected the price. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to trend around the neutral zone despite bearish dominance. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions, following two consecutive green sessions.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD faces four stiff resistance levels at SMA 50, $9,528.65, SMA 20 and $9,700. There are two healthy support levels on the downside – $9,273.30 and $9,063.45.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9302.35 Today Daily Change 0.00 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 9302.35 Trends Daily SMA20 9587.8 Daily SMA50 9386.17 Daily SMA100 8052.09 Daily SMA200 8239.56 Levels Previous Daily High 9428.12 Previous Daily Low 9230.66 Previous Weekly High 9589.87 Previous Weekly Low 8899.05 Previous Monthly High 10074.48 Previous Monthly Low 8105.58 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9306.09 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9352.69 Daily Pivot Point S1 9212.63 Daily Pivot Point S2 9122.92 Daily Pivot Point S3 9015.17 Daily Pivot Point R1 9410.09 Daily Pivot Point R2 9517.84 Daily Pivot Point R3 9607.55



