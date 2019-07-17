- BTC/USD has recovered from the recent lows, not out of woods yet.
- A strong move above $10,000 is needed to mitigate the initial pressure.
Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered from the recent low of $9,234 to trade above $9,500 by the time of writing. However, despite the recovery, the first digital coin is still down 11% on a day-on-day basis and substantially below psychological $10,000.
While the initial sell-off was caused by Libra hearings in the US Senate, the market seems to have overreacted to the comments of the US senators. Moreover, many politicians are positive about digital assets. Thus former Republican congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul believes that cryptocurrencies are a great idea.
“I’m for the least amount of regulation. I don’t know what’s gonna happen to cryptocurrencies. I think it’s a great idea. And I only have one rule: no fraud […] I think that the government has a role. And somebody has a case that there is fraud, I think it should be investigated […] What I want to do is legalize the freedom of choice, absent blatant fraud,” he said in the interview with CNBC.
Bitcoin's technical picture
On the intraday charts, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has left an oversold territory, though it still points downwards.
The first resistance is created by $9,700 (the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band). Once it is cleared, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $10,000. A sustainable move above this psychological barrier is needed to mitigate the immediate bearish pressure and create a precondition for an extended upside towards $10,300. SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) located on approach to that level might slow down the recovery;
On the downside, a sustainable move below $9,450 (the lowest level of the previous hour) will trigger more selling orders and push the price towards the recent bottom of $9,234. The next critical support awaits us on approach to $9,000, let's hope, that's where the carnage will stop.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD revives the uptrend – Steps above $9,500
BTC/USD trading pair appears to have found support above $9,000. A rebound from the support has pulled above $9,500 amid a building bullish momentum across the market.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD defends falling wedge support; breakout still lingers
Ripple continued to press against key support areas yesterday. The downside momentum was augmented by the broad-based selling pressure in the market. As discussed yesterday, the upside was capped at $0.32 while XRP/USD sustained above $0.30.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaks trendline resistance
Litecoin has is reacting in the same way as other cryptos in the wake of the acute losses recorded yesterday. LTC/USD extended the losses below $100 which further squeeze through the next target.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD edges its way towards $300
Bitcoin Cash is revamping the uptrend after falling victim to selling pressure for the second time in the same week. The initial drop towards the end of the last week culminated in a dive under $300 on Monday this week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.