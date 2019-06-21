Bitcoin price analysis: BTC getting ready for another leg higher

Bitcoin is consolidating gains after a strong upside move.

The next major resistance is created by the recent high of $11,200.



Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,700. The first digital asset experienced strong growth on the weekend and hit an area above $11,000 for the first time since March 2018 before entering a consolidation phase.

While the price has been oscillating in a tight range for the best part of Sunday, the situation may change once the Asian players join the market.

Looking technically, the initial resistance is created by $20,850 with the upper boundary of 1-hour Bollinger Band located on approach. Once it is out of the way, the upside momentum will gain traction and take the price towards psychological $11,000. The next resistance awaits at the recent high of $11,207.

On the downside, the support is seen at $10,580. This barrier is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on 1-hour timeframe, and followed by the lower line of Bollinger Band.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart