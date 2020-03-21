- No. 1 coin licks wounds, volatile but within range on Saturday.
- BTC sellers look for entry below the 6000 level.
- Doji candle on daily chart suggests buyers’ exhaustion.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite cryptocurrency, snaps a four-day recovery rally and drops back in the red zone this Saturday. The sellers regained control after the coin failed to extend the recovery above the 6380 barrier. Despite the renewed weakness, the price manages to hold above the 6000 level. On Friday, the first coin fell sharply to sub-5700 levels after having faced rejection just shy of the 7k mark.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin battles 6100, losing 1.50% on the day while down nearly 5.50% over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization now stands at $111.74 billion or 65.13% of the total market value.
Technical Overview
BTC/USD 15-minutes chart
From a technical perspective, the coin remains trapped in a rectangle formation when tracked on the 15-minutes chart, as sellers await a fresh catalyst to resume the latest bearish momentum. The risks remain tilted to the downside, as the price continues to battle a stack of stiff resistances while it trades below all major Simple Moving Averages (SMA). Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south below the midline, as it heads towards the oversold conditions.
To the downside, there are no major support levels aligned once the spot breaches the 6000 psychological mark. Therefore, Friday’s low of 5666.65 will be eyed should the sellers extend control below the 6k level. Traders should sell any upside attempts to 6200 in the near-term, with the major SMAs likely to keep the recovery in check.
BTC/USD technical levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6111.43
|Today Daily Change
|-89.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.44
|Today daily open
|6207.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7150.99
|Daily SMA50
|8637.32
|Daily SMA100
|8256.34
|Daily SMA200
|8463.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6951.22
|Previous Daily Low
|5666.65
|Previous Weekly High
|6951.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|4437.02
|Previous Monthly High
|10511.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|8431.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6460.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6157.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|5598.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4990.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4314.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6883.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7559.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8167.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
