Bitcoin
Bitcoin opened with a gap-higher on Monday and hit the highest since mid-September, in extension of sharp bullish acceleration last Thu/Fri.
Surge through psychological 20 and 21K after gapping higher by over 1100 pips adds to strong bullish stance as the latest acceleration fully retraced post-FTX crisis sharp fall.
Last week’s 16.5% advance marks the biggest weekly rally since the last week of July 2021 and some profit-taking could be a likely scenario as bulls cracked previous high at 21287 (Nov 4) and approach key Fibo barrier at 21467 (Fibo 61.8% of 25194/15437 bear-leg) and daily studies are strongly overbought.
Significantly improved sentiment on signs that the US inflation entered downward trajectory that would prompt Fed to further ease the pace of rate hikes in the next policy meeting on Feb 1, is expected to continue inflating Bitcoin’s price in the near future.
Bulls are likely to take a breather for consolidation, with dips to find solid supports at 20316 (broken 50% retracement of 25194/15437) and 20000 (psychological), where pullback should ideally stall to keep today’s gap unfilled and bullish structure intact.
Sustained break of 21287/21467 pivots would open way for extension towards 22761 (falling 200DMA) and 22892 (Fibo 76.4%).
Res: 21287; 21467; 22000; 22761.
Sup: 20604; 20316; 20000; 18691.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum staking gets hot ahead of Shanghai upgrade, ETH turns deflationary again
Ethereum staking, which involves locking ETH tokens in a deposit contract and earning the opportunity of validating transactions and yielding the altcoin as a reward, has increased ahead of a major event for the altcoin: the Shanghai hard fork, which could happen in March 2023.
Binance's CZ thwarts Harmony One hackers from laundering, recovers 124 BTC
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao informed his 8.1 million followers on Twitter that the exchange collaborated with Huobi to thwart Harmony One hacker’s recent move. The security teams of the exchanges worked together to help recover $2.6 million worth of BTC from the $100 million hack in June 2022.
Will Ethereum price take a break before $2,000?
Ethereum price stands tall after its two-week long rally without any signs of reversal. However, ETH is currently facing some significant hurdles that could trigger its reversal, so investors need to exercise caution.
Ethereum short traders could profit on one condition ahead of ETH Shanghai upgrade
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, yielded 21% gains over the past week. Experts argue that bulls are close to exhaustion, and traders with short positions could profit ahead of the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.