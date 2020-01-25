- Bitcoin's sell-off is typical for the Chinese New Year celebrations period.
- BTC/USD needs to regain $8,450 to mitigate immediate bearish pressure.
Bitcoin (BTC) has lost nearly 6% of its value during recent seven days and hit the low of $8,217 on Friday. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,330 with the short-term recovery capped by SMA50 1-hour at $8,370. Bitcoin's market share has settled at 66.2% after a short-loved dip below 66.00%.
Bitcoin's network statistics
The share of Bitcoin addresses "in the money" recovered from 63% registered on Thursday to 70% at the time of writing, according to the statistics provided by Intotheblock. Notably, the volatility has been moving down together with the price with some lag. Thus, the 30-day volatility topped at 39.2% on January 20 and slipped to 38.79 by press time.
Chinese New Year effect
Several cryptocurrency analysts believe that the recent Bitcoin's sell-off is related to the Chinese New Year. Thus, Alex Kruger published statistical data of Bitcoin's price movements during this period, which confirms that the first digital coin tends to slide down ahead of celebrations.
Some think the Chinese New Year may impact $BTC negatively, as people sell bitcoin to purchase presents. Chinese New Year starts with the 2nd new moon after the winter solstice. This year it falls on Jan/25.
The expert concluded that the sell-off was not unusual and the recovery wouldn't be long in coming.
BT/USD: technical picture
From the long-term point of view, We will need to see a sustainable move above $8,450 for the upside to gain traction. This pivotal resistance is created by 50% Fibo retracement for the upside move from December 2018 low to July 2019 high. Once it is out of the way, the recovery may be extended to the next important barrier $8,650 followed by SMA100 daily on approach to $9,000.
On the downside, strong support is created by $8,000. This zone is reinforced by SMA100 daily, and it has the potential to slow down the bears. The next important barrier is created by the broken downside trend line at $7,800.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bears take over and draw a bloody moon
Cryptographer and computer scientist Nick Szabo, has presented in his Twitter account a study on the "risk-benefit" ratio of different assets. The study used a Sharpe Ratio over four years Hodl period.
ETH/USD bears flip the bulls, target shifts to $5
Ethereum Classic is facing the ultimate correction following a massive bull-run that had it hit January highs around $12 from December lows at $3.41. The persuasive urge upwards has, however, ended in losses due to a lack of ...
Ripple's CEO sees an era of IPO in cryptocurrency industry
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9.4 billion has lost over 5% in recent 24 hours and hit the low of $0.2136 on Friday. XRP/USD is moving within a clear bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
The Crypto Sector in selloff mode searches a support zone
Most of the cryptocurrency sector accelerated the losses after breaking the neckline of support that was holding their prices. The selling pressure was in almost all digital assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...