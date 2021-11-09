Bitcoin rockets from best support at 60500/60000 & through the all time high at 66500/67000 as predicted, initially targeting 69500/70000.

Ripple through 6 month trend line resistance at 12300/400 for a buy signal.

Ethereum longs at best support at 4380/4340 work on the run to the next target of 4800.

Daily analysis

Bitcoin longs from anywhere above 60000 this trade worked perfectly as we beat 66500/67000 as expected initially targeting 69500/70000. We should struggle so do not be surprised to see some profit taking. However a break above 70000 is a good buy signal & can take us as far as 70000/78000.

Downside is expected to be limited with first support at 67000/66500. Longs need stops below 66000.

Ripple break above 12400 is an important medium term buy signal initially targeting 12800/850 & 13050.

Support at 12300/12200. Best support at 11800/11700. Longs need stops below 11600.

Ethereum longs at best support at 4380/4340 worked on the bounce back above 4475/55 to the targets of 4600/50 & 4800 & hopefully as far as 4950/5000 this week.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 4650/40. Best support at 4520/4480. Longs need stops below 4430.