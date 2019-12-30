- BitMEX report revealed that Bitcoin positions worth $20 billion were liquidated during the year.
- BTC/USD stays range-bound after a failed recovery attempt.
Bitcoin has been gaining ground during the weekend. The first digital coin tested area above $7,500 and retreated to $7,280 by the time of writing. BTC/USD has gained about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Monday. Bitcoins market dominance is registered at 68.4%.
BitMEX positions liquidation
A popular platform for trading cryptocurrency derivatives, BitMEX, revealed that Bitcoin liquidations neared $20 billion in 2019. While in 2017 most cryptocurrency trades were processed on spot exchanges, in 2018 and 2019 the trend changed as many investors moved to the derivatives in hopes to maximize their profits from cryptocurrency trading.
However, bouts of volatility in the course of 2019 resulted in numerous position liquidations to the tune of billions of dollars. Notably, both long and short positions have been liquidated, however, about 90% of the above-mentioned liquidations were attributed to long positions, which means that the positioning was largely skewed long.
It is worth noting, that the real value of Bitcoin liquidated is closer to $800 million, as BitMEX positions are mostly leveraged.
Bitcoin on recovery mode
Bitcoin hit the low at $6,432 on December 25 and has been recovering ever since. The first digital coin tested area above $7,600; however, the upside momentum was not strong enough for the price to stay above critical resistance area strengthened by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily and a weekly chart. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $8,000 with SMA100 daily located above this area.
The pivotal resistance is created by 50% Fibo retracement from the upside move from December 2018 lows, combined with the upper line of the long-term descending triangle formation.
On the downside, the initial support comes at $61.8% Fibo retracement at $7,150. It is closely followed by $7,000 and $6,800 with the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band located above this handle. A sustainable move below this area will increase the downside pressure and bring the recent low of $6.432 back into focus.
BTC/USD, daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin post-Christmas rally weaker than its altcoins
Bitcoin (-0.16%) continued moving up during the weekend, but with doubts among buyers, whereas Bitcoin SV, Litecoin and Bitcoin cash move over 3.5% in the last 24H.
Ripple expands its presence in Brazil; XRP/USD recovers above SMA100
Ripple is expanding its presence in Brazil with new major partnerships to be announced soon. Notably, the company launched its operations in the country just several months ago.
Crypto Today: Altcoins attempt a recovery ahead of the New Year
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,359 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been locked in a tight range during early Asian hours on Monday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD switched to the recovery mode
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.53 amid low trading volumes
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.