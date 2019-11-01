Bitcoin is a preferred payment option in Italy over Visa, Mastercard and Amex

Following PayPal and PostePay, Bitcoin is the third-most used online payment method in Italy.

According to a recent news report by SEMRush, a marketing analysis company, Bitcoin is the third-most used method of online payments in Italy, following PayPal and PostePay. This report stated that Italians use Bitcoin more than direct payments made using Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

Given Italy’s increasing interest in e-commerce in the past few years, the digital payment methods have been diversified. The country has moved past usage of traditional credit cards for online purchases. According to a news site, La Stampa, Bitcoin has been used over 215,800 times a month for online purchases in Italy. On average, American Express is used just 189,000 times per month. Other credit cards, including Visa and Mastercard, are used only 33,950 times every month.

In June this year, Bitcoin activity in Italy peaked with approximately 368,000 transactions taking place in the month - as per SEMRush.