The cryptocurrency was down 3% for the month at press time, having failed to hold onto the rally to $45,000 seen earlier this month.

The S&P 500 futures dropped over 1%, and the European stock markets nursed 1.2% to 1.5% losses. Oil prices surged with brent breaching the $98 per barrel mark for the first time since late 2014.

"In a tense situation, investors will prioritize commodities such as gold and crude oil rather than riskier stocks and cryptos," said Griffin Ardern, a volatility trader from crypto-asset management company Blofin.

Bitcoin was directionless during the early European hours on Tuesday while traditional markets saw another wave of risk aversion as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to move into eastern Ukraine.

