Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has hit a new all-time high above $65,000.
The crypto broke above its previous high of $64,889 reached in April.
Bitcoin is currently changing hands for around $65,607, up 4.2% over the past 24 hours. The latest rally pushed bitcoin’s year-to-date terms to 122%, according to CoinDesk data.
The largest cryptocurrency appears to have gotten a push on Tuesday from the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first exchange-traded fund approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to invest in bitcoin futures.
Indeed, the new fund, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BITO, garnered a first-day trading volume of more than $1 billion, ranking it among the most successful launches of all time.
In the coming weeks, several more bitcoin futures-based ETFs may debut in the U.S., opening up the potential for savvy U.S. crypto investors to partake in what is known as a “cash and carry” arbitrage strategy.
These ETFs would buy bitcoin futures contracts, on regulated venues such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), in an attempt to replicate the cryptocurrency’s price performance instead of purchasing actual bitcoin.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets prepare for final pullback before next leg up
Bitcoin price is facing resistance and selling pressure as it is inches away from retesting its all-time high. The technicals are also hinting at a retracement, which could translate to other altcoin markets.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
Dogecoin price might seem in a lull, as DOGE-killers like Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change as a multi-month consolidation now promises a stunning breakout.
XRP price lacks bullish conviction towards $1.25
Ripple (XRP) price started to fade a bit last week but Sunday and Monday both offered an irresistible entry level for bulls around $1.Following today's open, XRP price has moved substantially higher, ready to reclaim $1,15 intraday and $1.25 by the end of the week.
Crypto takes over traditional stock market with $7.1 trillion tied to crypto and Web3 shares
Cryptocurrency-linked shares are outperforming traditional stocks. Stocks such as Coinbase, CME Group and Hut 8 mining corp are leading the way with double-digit gains as Bitcoin is on the cusp of a new all-time high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.