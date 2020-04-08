Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD bulls in cruise control as price breaks above SMA 50 and SMA 200

- BTG/USD is hovering above $8 after breaking above the pennant structure and the 20-day Bollinger Band.
- The RSI indicator has jumped from 50 to 59.
BTG/USD daily chart
BTG/USD bulls took back control following a bearish Tuesday. The price has jumped up from $7.81 to $8.46, breaking above the $8 psychological level. In the process, BTG/USD managed to break past several other key levels, such as - the 20-day Bollinger Band, SMA 50, SMA 200 and the pennant structure. Up next, the bulls will aim to break above the $9 resistance level. However, since BTG/USD is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band, it is overpriced and may face bearish correction soon. The RSI indicator has gone up from 50 to 59.
Key Levels
BTG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8.4915
|Today Daily Change
|0.71040
|Today Daily Change %
|9.13
|Today daily open
|7.7811
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.38607
|Daily SMA50
|8.33241
|Daily SMA100
|9.14623
|Daily SMA200
|8.16496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8.2353
|Previous Daily Low
|7.7013
|Previous Weekly High
|7.9066
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.6
|Previous Monthly High
|12.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|4.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.90529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8.03131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.5765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.3719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8.4399
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8.6445
