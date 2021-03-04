Crypto-enthusiasts are struggling to keep the Bitcoin price above $50K. The benchmark cryptocurrency dipped briefly below $49K on Thursday morning, but buyers soon decided to support it, bringing the price back above $50,500, where sellers are now back in play. The bulls and the bears continue to play tug-of-war around the psychologically important level. A solid growth above this level could bring buyers back into cryptocurrencies, proving that earlier in February, we saw a consolidation rather than a price maximum for years to come.
After Bitcoin's impressive rebound and breaking $50K, crypto market participants will be waiting for further gains and fighting for new highs above $58K. If this level is successfully surpassed, the benchmark cryptocurrency will be on its way to setting a new all-time high. Probably, in the case of successfully overcoming the resistance level, we may see a test of $60K.
Glassnode's research showed that only 4 million BTC are in free float on the market. The third halving in the Bitcoin network, which happened in May 2020, halved miners' reward per mined block from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC. This further exacerbates the shortage of coins on the market. At the same time, businesses have actively invested in Bitcoin and major payment applications, including PayPal and Square, have added the ability for their users to buy and sell digital assets.
Market participants continue to monitor Bitcoin addresses that have been in sleep mode for a long time. Analysts have concluded that every time old coins start moving, it coincides with a market correction. Right now, 1,000 BTCs that have been untouched since 2010 are being moved. So, combined with what is happening in the traditional market, we may well see a new plunge in Bitcoin and the crypto market as a whole.
Events in the stock market will now have one of the leading roles in influencing Bitcoin and the crypto market as a whole. Although the Fed is taking all steps to ease the situation, US ten-year bond yields have gone back up, and the market has reacted with a decline. A little more than a year ago, panic sentiment around the pandemic caused the stock market to plummet and triggered the Bitcoin crash.
Disclaimer
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VET builds colossal liftoff to new record highs
VeChain is nurturing an uptrend after the key technical breakout. Recovery has been gradual but consistent since support was established at $0.036. Several resistance levels have been pushed into the rearview as VET eyes new record highs.
Here is how Bitcoin whales watching can help anticipate BTC price action
Bitcoin whales have for a long time been linked to price actions in the market. When these large volume holders buy more BTC to hold, prices tend to rally. On the other hand, an exodus of the whales culminates in appreciable price drops.
ZIL poised for quick 35% upswing
Zilliqa price expected an upswing as the ascending triangle pattern was breached on March 3. However, the breakout wasn’t backed by substantial buy volume, which has pushed ZIL back into the consolidation phase.
EGLD sets the pace for massive move beyond $200
Elrond is finally breaking out after spending more than a week in consolidation within the confines of a key technical pattern. As investors rush in from the sideline, EGLD could achieve the set target and hit levels past $200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.