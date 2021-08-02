Bitcoin started the new week by once again trading below $40,000, as the world’s largest cryptocurrency failed to continue last week’s rally.
Cryptocurrencies across the board were trading higher last week, as markets rose from the long-term price floor of $33,000.
Since bouncing from that support, prices climbed to a 6-week high of $41,609 on Friday, however failed to break beyond that point today.
BTCUSD fell to an intraday low of $38,899 on Monday, as reports that Saudi Aramco was planning to use flare gas to mine Bitcoin, were swiftly rejected by the oil giant.
Many now believe that the digital currency could head for further consolidation this week.
Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts
Ethereum price showed an excellent bullish outlook as it rallied from the range low to retest a resistance level just below the range high. While this upswing was stellar, it might be coming to an end as the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a sell signal.
XRP price lacks enthusiasm as Ripple shows no signs of hope in resolution with SEC
XRP price appears to be consolidating after a rally of 50% since its swing low on July 20. New development on the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) case against Ripple Labs has revealed that the lawsuit is likely to continue, with no end in sight.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls attempt retest of $1.50
Cardano price is currently hovering around a crucial support level, but a minor pullback before a new leg up seems likely. Therefore, investors can expect ADA to correct critical demand barriers.
Dogecoin price might slide 20% as on-chain metrics scream sell
Dogecoin price set up multiple higher highs since July 17 but is currently showing weakness, indicating a shift in trend. On-chain metrics suggest that losing a critical support level might trigger a slew of selling pressure, pushing DOGE lower.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.