Bitcoin price made a yearly high yesterday. Crypto enthusiasts went wild, which resulted in Bitcoin's price explosion. It is important to not let things get out of control, and the reason I am saying that is because the upward momentum in the Bitcoin price wasn't anything more than a mere pump, which pushed the price up by nearly $1300.
Bitcoin is the kind of beast that can move more than $4000 a day, and this is what we were expecting yesterday. Yes, PayPal accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment is the most important development, and it is the biggest news since the crypto king made an all-time high of $20,000. This was always going to happen—PayPal accepting cryptos.
However, if you think that this will change regulators' stance any time soon, you may be setting yourself up for a surprise. These things do not move that fast; regulators will not allow cryptos to replace fiat currencies.
Having said that, if PayPal continues to support Bitcoin as a form of payment, it will help the crypto community to grow because now they can use their digital assets for actual products.
In terms of price action, the Bitcoin price needs to stay above the 12623 price level for this upward momentum to continue. Looking at the price action, it does seem like that the price has exhausted, or at least the bulls are out of steam for now. If the price breaks below the above support level, then the next area where we could see some more buying pressure is 12271.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
Zcash is about to have its major protocol update and halving at the same time
A privacy-focused cryptocurrency Zcash is less than a month away from its first-ever halving event that will take place on block 1 046 400, around November 18.
ADA flashes sell signal as bears get ready to take control
Cardano found support at the $0.076 support line and bounced. As of press time, ADA is trading for $0.107 and is consolidating between 100-day SMA ($0.114) and 50-day SMA ($0.097).
LINK, OMG, and THETA spike 10% over the past 24 hours thanks to PayPal
The cryptocurrency market saw a $20 billion increase in its total market capitalization in the past 24 hours. It is only $6 billion away from the 2020-high on September 1 at $391 billion total.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.