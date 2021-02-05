Bitcoin BTC Ethereum ETH Polkadot DOT Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: Is now confirmed as an impulse wave, that means the next trend up is confirmed.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave (i) of iii) of 5.
Trading Levels: Minor level (mTL8) 38,000 then the Medium Level (ML4) 40,000 with the longer term target Major Level (TL5) 50,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: see video.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOGE is poised for a 75% move
Dogecoin continues to stir interest across the cryptocurrency market. Speculation shoot up after a tweet by Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.046 after hitting a barrier at $0.055.
XRP breaks out of a crucial pattern and could quickly rise to $0.75 again
Ripple price was contained inside a wedge pattern on the 1-hour chart. On January 30, XRP had a massive pump pushing the digital asset by 85% thanks to the WallStreetBets group and other Pump and ...
ALGO is on the brink of hitting $1 for the first time since 2019
Algorand has been trading in a robust and steady uptrend since December 31, 2020. The digital asset has formed an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart and aims to see a breakout in the short-term thanks to several positive announcements.
LINK aims for a new all-time high at $30 after a potential rebound
Chainlink price is inside a massive uptrend since the beginning of 2021. Chainlink has been extremely bullish for the majority of 2021 hitting new all-time highs almost every single day. LINK bulls are not done yet and aim for yet another high after defending a crucial support level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.