TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE tests key support as sell-side pressure intensifies

  • Hyperliquid tests the 50-day EMA on Wednesday following an 8% decline the previous day.
  • Derivatives data show a sell-side inclination among traders amid falling Open Interest and short positional build-up.
  • The technical outlook for Hyperliquid indicates downside risk if the 50-day EMA fails to absorb the selling pressure.
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE tests key support as sell-side pressure intensifies
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Hyerliquid (HYPE) drops to its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $28.85 at the time of writing on Wednesday, extending a decline of roughly 10% so far this week. The declining bullish interest in HYPE derivatives results in a short-side-dominant positional build-up. The technical outlook for Hyperliquid focuses on the 50-day EMA as the short-term moat amid rising selling pressure.

Bears tighten grip over HYPE retail sentiment

Hyperliquid, the perpetuals-focused Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token, is struggling to retain its retail demand. CoinGlass data indicate that the HYPE futures Open Interest (OI) has declined by approximately 2% over the last 24 hours to $1.34 billion, suggesting that traders are either closing positions (possibly forced liquidation) or reducing leverage.

Consistent with the OI drop, long liquidations over the same period totaled $3.07 million, significantly higher than short liquidations of $228,950, reflecting the bullish hunt in HYPE derivatives. This long-biased liquidation has dropped the long-to-short ratio to 0.9037, which is below 1, indicating that more short positions are active in the market. 

HYPE derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

Will HYPE hold the 50-day EMA ground?

Hyperliquid slips below the 50-day EMA at $28.85 at press time on Wednesday, recording nearly 1% drop so far in the day. HYPE price crossing under the short-term moving average, which rests below the 200-day EMA at $32.75, reflects a strengthening bearish narrative.

A daily close below $28.85 would confirm the breakout, extending downside risk to the $23.58 support, which aligns with the December 21 low. Beyond this, a deeper support lies at $20.82, marked by the October 10 low.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has moved downward on the daily chart, showing a bearish crossover on Monday, with the negative histogram widening and suggesting increased bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48 on the same chart, extending the decline below the midline after being overbought last week. This indicates increased selling pressure with further room on the downside before reaching the oversold zone.

HYPE/USDT daily price chart.

However, if HYPE secures a daily close above the 50-day EMA at $28.85, it would ease immediate pressure and could open a push toward the 200-day EMA at $32.75.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price extends losses, and trades below the lower consolidating boundary at $67,300 at the time of writing. A firm close below this level could trigger a deeper correction for BTC. Despite the weakness in price action, institutional demand shows signs of support, recording mild inflows in ETFs so far this week.

Robinhood's fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates as crypto revenue falls

Robinhood's fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates as crypto revenue falls

Retail investment platform Robinhood (HOOD) posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, a 27% year-over-year increase that nonetheless fell short of Wall Street's estimate of $1.35 billion, as a slump in crypto trading activity weighed on results.

Solana recovery falters as bearish market sentiment weighs in

Solana recovery falters as bearish market sentiment weighs in

Solana (SOL) struggles to sustain its recovery, retracing toward $80 at press time on Wednesday after losing over 4% the previous day. The high-speed blockchain retains interest among institutional investors, and maintains liquidity amid rising stablecoin supply.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show no sign of recovery

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show no sign of recovery

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) show signs of cautious stabilization on Wednesday after failing to close above their key resistance levels earlier this week. BTC trades below $69,000, while ETH and XRP also encountered rejection near major resistance levels.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.