TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM risks revisiting $0.136 as sell-off continues

  • Stellar price extends its correction on Wednesday, printing the fifth consecutive red daily candle.
  • Bearish sentiment strengthens, with short bets rising to the highest level in over a month, alongside declining open interest.
  • The technical outlook suggests XLM could revisit $0.136 if the correction persists.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM risks revisiting $0.136 as sell-off continues
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Stellar (XLM) is trading below $0.160 at the time of writing on Wednesday, extending its correction for the fifth consecutive day. The bearish price action is further supported by rising short bets and declining Open Interest (OI) in the derivatives market. At the same time, technical analysis suggests a deeper correction for XLM in the upcoming days.

Derivatives data show a negative outlook

Derivatives data for Stellar support a bearish outlook. XLM’s long-to-short ratio is at 0.77 on Wednesday, the lowest level in over a month. This ratio, being below one, indicates bearish sentiment in the market, as more traders are betting on XLM’s price to fall.

XLM Long/Short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

In addition, XLM’s futures Open Interest (OI) drops to $87.07 million on Wednesday, reaching levels not seen since mid-November 2024, and has been steadily falling since the January 6 high of $166.99 million. This drop in OI reflects waning investor participation and projects a bearish outlook.

XLM open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM bear's aiming for $0.136 mark

In the daily chart, XLM/USDT trades at $0.155 at the time of writing. The 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) slopes lower and sits above Stellar's price, underscoring the persistent bearish bias. Price holds below this gauge, with the SMA at $0.161 acting as near-term resistance. A descending trendline from $0.5285 caps rebounds, with resistance located near $0.203.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains below the Signal line and under the zero mark on the same chart, keeping a negative bias. The contracting negative histogram suggests fading bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits around 30, near oversold, where a corrective bounce could emerge. A daily close back above the 9-day SMA would open room for an extension toward the trendline resistance, while failure to reclaim it would keep the downside in focus toward Friday's low of $0.136.

Chart Analysis XLM/USDT (Binance)

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, is trading below $618 on Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive day of correction since the weekend. The bearish price action is further supported by rising short bets alongside negative funding rates in the derivatives market.
Robinhood's fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates as crypto revenue falls

Robinhood's fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates as crypto revenue falls

Retail investment platform Robinhood (HOOD) posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, a 27% year-over-year increase that nonetheless fell short of Wall Street's estimate of $1.35 billion, as a slump in crypto trading activity weighed on results.

Solana recovery falters as bearish market sentiment weighs in

Solana recovery falters as bearish market sentiment weighs in

Solana (SOL) struggles to sustain its recovery, retracing toward $80 at press time on Wednesday after losing over 4% the previous day. The high-speed blockchain retains interest among institutional investors, and maintains liquidity amid rising stablecoin supply.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show no sign of recovery

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show no sign of recovery

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) show signs of cautious stabilization on Wednesday after failing to close above their key resistance levels earlier this week. BTC trades below $69,000, while ETH and XRP also encountered rejection near major resistance levels.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.