Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show no sign of recovery

  • Bitcoin price trades below $69,000 on Wednesday after failing to close above key resistance.
  • Ethereum faces rejection at the key $2,149 resistance level, keeping downside risks intact.
  • XRP price hovers at $1.40 after facing resistance around the previously broken lower trendline of the falling wedge pattern.
Manish Chhetri

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) show signs of cautious stabilization on Wednesday after failing to close above their key resistance levels earlier this week. BTC trades below $69,000, while ETH and XRP also encountered rejection near major resistance levels. With no immediate bullish catalyst, the top three cryptocurrencies continue to show no clear signs of a sustained recovery.

Bitcoin fails to close above daily resistance around $73,000

Bitcoin retested the daily resistance at $73,072 on Sunday and has declined slightly by 2.24% through Tuesday. As of Wednesday, BTC is trading below $69,000.

If BTC continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from the August 2024 low of $49,000 to the October 2025 all-time high of $126,199) at $65,520.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 31, pointing downward toward the oversold territory, suggesting bearish momentum is gaining traction. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) in the same period shows a bearish crossover, suggesting a continuation of the downward trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the contrary, if BTC recovers, it could extend the advance toward the daily resistance at $73,072.

Ethereum fails to close above key resistance

Ethereum retested and was rejected by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,149 on Monday, and declined nearly 4% the next day. As of writing on Wednesday, ETH is trading at $2,012.

If ETH continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward Friday’s low at $1,747.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum’s RSI and MACD also support a bearish outlook.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH breaks and closes above $2,149 on a daily basis, it could extend the advance toward the next resistance at $2,500.

XRP struggles to break above the lower falling wedge boundary 

XRP revisited the broken trendline boundary of a falling wedge on Friday and has been facing rejection around this level through Tuesday. As of Wednesday, XRP is trading below $1.40.

If XRP continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the weekly support at $1.30.

Like Ethereum, XRP’s momentum indicators (RSI and MACD) are also projecting a bearish outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

If XRP breaks and closes above the lower boundary of this pattern, it could extend the rally toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $1.79.

