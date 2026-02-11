TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe extend decline under pressure

  • Dogecoin extends losses for the sixth consecutive week, with nearly a 5% decline since Monday.
  • Shiba Inu keeps ticking lower for the fourth consecutive day, losing around 1% so far on Wednesday.
  • Pepe remains under pressure after a 5% drop the previous day.
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe extend decline under pressure
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Meme coins, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), are trading in the red on Wednesday, extending losses under pressure. Meme coins face significant downside risk amid the ongoing bear market, given their heightened speculative nature. Technically, DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE could further extend their prevailing bearish trend this week as the market lacks a bullish catalyst.

Dogecoin risks further losses as selling pressure grows

Dogecoin is down nearly 1% at press time on Wednesday, extending its 3% loss from the previous day. On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin is trading well below the 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages, reinforcing the downside bias. 

The technical indicators on the same chart maintain a sell-side bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36, trending lower, with further downside potential before reaching the oversold zone, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the signal line, with negative histogram bars extending. This suggests an increase in bearish momentum.

Immediate support for Dogecoin lies at $0.08675, and a close below this could extend the decline to the February 6 low at $0.080. 

DOGE/USDT daily price chart.

On the upside, Dogecoin could encounter resistance at the 50-day and 200-day EMAs at $0.098 and $0.1153, respectively. 

Shiba Inu bears target recent low

Shiba Inu closely mimics Dogecoin, recording a nearly 1% loss at press time on Wednesday, extending its downward trend for the fourth consecutive day. The meme coin is extending lower within a descending channel pattern on the 4-hour chart, with immediate support at $0.0000059. 

Beyond this, crucial support for SHIB lies at $0.0000056 and the February 6 low, and at $0.0000051, which coincides with the lower boundary line of the falling channel pattern. 

The RSI at 40 is moving toward the oversold zone as selling pressure increases, while the MACD and signal lines remain convergent, suggesting a potential bearish crossover. 

SHIB/USDT daily price chart.

On the upside, a rebound could target the 50-period EMA at $0.0000063, followed by the upper resistance line at $0.0000065.

Pepe faces downside pressure near the key resistance trendline

PEPE is down over 1% at the time of writing on Wednesday, extending its over 4% loss from the previous day. This takes the weekly decline to nearly 5% so far, marking the sixth consecutive bearish week. 

On the 4-hour chart, the frog-themed meme coin is reversing from a resistance trendline toward the February 6 low at $0.00000310. 

The RSI at 39 on the 4-hour chart is reversing from the halfway line toward the oversold zone as selling pressure grows, while the MACD and signal lines extend the downward trend as negative histogram bars widen.

PEPE/USDT daily price chart.

On the upside, a potential rebound above the $0.00000370 could confirm the resistance trend line breakout, targeting the 50-period EMA at $0.00000390, followed by the 200-period EMA at $0.00000458.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, is trading below $618 on Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive day of correction since the weekend. The bearish price action is further supported by rising short bets alongside negative funding rates in the derivatives market.
Robinhood's fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates as crypto revenue falls

Robinhood's fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates as crypto revenue falls

Retail investment platform Robinhood (HOOD) posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, a 27% year-over-year increase that nonetheless fell short of Wall Street's estimate of $1.35 billion, as a slump in crypto trading activity weighed on results.

Solana recovery falters as bearish market sentiment weighs in

Solana recovery falters as bearish market sentiment weighs in

Solana (SOL) struggles to sustain its recovery, retracing toward $80 at press time on Wednesday after losing over 4% the previous day. The high-speed blockchain retains interest among institutional investors, and maintains liquidity amid rising stablecoin supply.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show no sign of recovery

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show no sign of recovery

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) show signs of cautious stabilization on Wednesday after failing to close above their key resistance levels earlier this week. BTC trades below $69,000, while ETH and XRP also encountered rejection near major resistance levels.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.